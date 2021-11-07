Wellbeing 360 begins, the summit that promotes well-being

Wellbeing 360, has the purpose of providing scientific and empirical knowledge about well-being and its benefits.

The virtual summit is the flagship event of the Tecmilenio UniversityIt is free and will have more than one hundred and fifty activities from October 25 to 29.

The event will have world-class experts to learn about the impacts of the pandemic on well-being and happiness. But also, they will have strategies to face economic and health challenges, grief, problems as parents and as a community.

The Monterre Technologicaland has excelled in the care of well-being with the Master in Positive Education, the first of its kind in all of Latin America, with the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences. And the development of the methodology that measures the well-being of people and organizations.

We recommend: What is wellness? The way to fulfillment and happiness

Comprehensive well-being a necessity for young people

David Garza Salazar, rector and executive president of Tecnológico de Monterrey, inaugurated the ninth annual edition of this event.

“Comprehensive well-being is the state of individuals that contributes to their conscious, constant and balanced development in different dimensions and in harmony with their environment,” he defined.

And he stressed that, during the pandemic, comprehensive well-being has become more relevant throughout the world, but especially in young people.

During the last 19 months, integral well-being is a concern especially in young people, according to the UNICEF, in Latin America only in 2020, the 73% young people have needed help for their well-being physical and mental.

Another survey of 500 young people in the United States revealed that 85% have greater stress and uncertainty.

We recommend: 4 factors that trigger mental health problems

Wellness strategies for all settings

“Wellbeing 360 has the firm purpose of providing scientific and empirical knowledge about well-being and its benefits ”, according to Bruno Zepeda, rector of the Tecmilenio University.

Since 2013, the virtual summit has sought ways to improve health and well-being with the help of experts from around the world.

Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences, highlighted that throughout these five days, there will be global experts with different strategies to make us feel good and satisfied.

“It is time to learn differently in accordance with the planet and the environment,” he said.

Wellbeing 360 is sponsored by University Officier Instride, Citi Banamex, FEMSA, and the San Felipe International Educational Center.

“It is the place to learn about the impacts that well-being can have on our world,” he concluded. Michelle Westfort, Chief University Officier Instride.

Do you like our content? Subscribe for free to our personalized newsletter