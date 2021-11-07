we don’t know why Pérez followed him

Saturday afternoon of Grand Prix of Mexico it was shaken for the Japanese pilot Yuki Tsunoda, who was pointed out by the Red Bull team as one of the factors why their pilots Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen could not improve their record in Q3 of qualifying.

The Japanese was circulating through the area called “eses”, located before reaching the old baseball stadium, when in an instant he decided to open his path and circulate around the outside of the curves, a movement that led to Pérez and Verstappen to change your line of competence.

Given the comments made by the Red Bull pilots who were unhappy with the movement of the AlphaTauri member, the director of the Faenza house, Franz tost, explained that his pilot acted correctly and his departure from the runway was a deliberate movement to allow the passage of the two RB16B.

“We told him on the radio that the Red Bulls were coming and he went off the track so they could pass easily and Pérez followed him. It’s not Yuki’s fault, ”Tost said Saturday afternoon.

“He didn’t make a mistake (going into Turn 10), he did it deliberately. We told him that the Red Bulls were coming, that Pérez was coming and he deliberately went to the side so as not to disturb them or get in front of them. “

Tost added that he did not understand the annoyance that came from the Mexican pilot who pointed out “I don’t understand what he was doing there in that position. It hurts me a lot ”.

Also read:

“I do not understand at all why Perez he also went off the track. Yuki went to the side like all the drivers do in qualifying to make room for the cars that come behind and that are on a qualifying lap, he was not on a qualifying lap. It’s as easy as that. Therefore, I do not understand any of this, “he concluded.