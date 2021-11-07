We are not bankrupt, only in contingency stage: Aras

René Vargas, official spokesperson for Aras Business Group, stated in an official message from the company that “your capital continues safe with us, do not have any doubt about that, we only ask for your understanding and support to compensate the delay we have, this will fix and we will do it together and very soon ”.

In his statement from the Aras facilities in Torre Azenzo in the city of Chihuahua, he stated that “we are not bankrupt, we are going through a stage of contingency due to several factors that coincided ”.

At the moment they are carrying out “the restructuring of the largest business model of the company, which is the mining sector” and therefore “we wholeheartedly offer you a Sorry to all our associates and the entire ARAS family for all the inconveniences that this restructuring has caused them ”.

He stressed that the plan is clear with a strategy that will be able to correct the repercussions due to communication problems.

He reiterated the company’s values: loyalty and truth, which are not bargaining chips. “Our associates and collaborators are and will be the most important thing for us, you are our engine for which we work hard with our greatest mission: to continue fulfilling the dreams of those who have trusted us for more than 6 years.”

They work to solve the last month delay regarding the current situation of the company.

He thanked the vote of confidence. “With all our heart we tell you, not just a server as the company’s spokesperson, but the entire force behind ARAS, we are not going to fail, we are not going to fail you.”

He asked not to fall into sources that lack information about what happened. He endorsed the growth “thanks to you, and as long as you are and trust us, we will continue to advance.”

As a means of contact for more information, he shared the email, Customer Service Call Center 800 253 2727, WhatsApp: 553-113-3415.

Video of Aras’ official message.