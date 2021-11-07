Warren Buffett’s company accumulates a record sum of $ 149.2 billion in cash

The money in the reserves of the holding company Berkshire Hathaway, of the American investor Warren Buffett, has reached a record sum of 149.2 billion dollars in the third quarter of this year, according to their statements, disclosed this Saturday.

The growth was due to the conglomerate’s recovery from the “agony” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg says. Even despite spending about $ 7.6 billion to buy his own shares.

Operating profit for the quarter was $ 6.47 billion. The growth has been 18% compared to the previous period. As for the sectors that showed the best dynamics, railways, services and energy stand out.

In fact, according to the company, the positive dynamics has already been observed for almost a year.

“Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, many of our companies experienced significantly higher sales and profits compared to the second quarter, reflecting higher demand from customers,” says Berkshire Hathaway. At the same time, it cautions that “the extent of the longer-term effects cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.”