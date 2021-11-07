Walmart anticipates El Buen Fin 2021

This year the chain of stores from self service Walmart Mexico will relaunch your program The Irresistible End 2021, as the company has announced and that it consists of a short period with the best offers and promotions that the company saves for the previous season at the end of the year. On this occasion, its third consecutive edition will be held between November 8 and 21 and its commercial brands Bodega Aurrera, Superama, Walmart Express, Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter they will be participating equally.

The days begin on November 8 and 9 with an online pre-sale, which is two days before the launch of The Good End 2021, leaving the beginning for purchases in person in this program until November 10, as well as virtual commerce and in pick-up mode whose offers will last until the 21 of this month.

Overall, El Fin Irresistible of this edition will last a total of 14 days, doubling the time of El Buen Fin that will be operating from November 10 to 16.

For the third time there will be a launch of El Buen Fin without the participation of this supermarket chain following the decision of the firm to leave the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD) and with it also its affiliation to this public initiative–private and forcing the company to establish its own agenda without offering further explanation.

What it decided to implement then is this commercial plan to offer discounts and discount prices in its more than 2,700 stores throughout the Republic and through its digital platforms, with home service systems or to pick up at the facilities.

Through a statement, the company announced that it will be operating with all sanitary protocols to prevent contagions from COVID-19 and that it will work to guarantee that the conference can be held with the greatest security.

In this year the celebration of the campaign of The Irresistible End is carried out with the slogan The time to release is now and it plans to offer several offers for each of its brands.

Specifically, in the Bodega Aurrera stores, consumers will find special prices in the computer and telephony departments, television, appliances and pantries with payment schemes of up to 24 months without interest, bonus points on bank cards and their modality of Bodega Aurrera Online.

Also Sam’s Club member customers will find significant discounts in areas such as technology, appliances and pantry in selected brands, also offering home delivery to buyers through their app, which offers up to 18 months without interest.

