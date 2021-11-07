Wait for Chihuahua ‘Night of Stars’ and lunar eclipse!

This was revealed in an interview for time.com.mx and Puentelibre.mx the engineer Abelardo Márquez González, one of the founding members of the Astronomical League of Chihuahua.

Video | Complete interview with Abelardo Márquez.

The two big astronomical events for Chihuahua in November.

November 13.

They will have the event Night of Stars They will celebrate virtually with workshops on astronomy and telescope observations, to later be able to see the sky with solar telescopes.

These virtual events due to the still present pandemic will be broadcast on https://www.facebook.com/LigaAstronomicaChihuahua/ from 4:00 p.m., to also commemorate the birth of the astronomer Johannes Kepler.

In person, they will have activities for minors at the Semilla Museum from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that day.

November 19.

Will be the lunar eclipse when the Moon will darken and then turn red or yellowish.

It will begin in the first minutes of the 19th, so it will have to be revealed on November 18. During the 1:00 and 2:00 (Chihuahua time) will reach its most splendid red color.

It will be seen “very clearly in Chihuahua” and there is no risk of directly seeing a lunar eclipse (unlike solar eclipses).

Expect that at 3:00 in the morning the darkness on the Moon will end.

The engineer Abelardo Márquez commented that the lunar eclipse – when the Earth is interposed between the Sun and the natural satellite – will be seen from the city of Chihuahua in a very special way, almost completely, with only a small part of the Moon still dark.

“It is an almost total partiality, only 10% of the Moon will not enter the shadow” of the eclipse and will remain illuminated.

He stressed that when there are lunar eclipses within a few weeks there are solar eclipses, only this time the November one “can only be seen by penguins”, since it will be observable only from the poles of the planet.

Stargazing in Chihuahua.

The lighting of the city makes it difficult to see stars – and even planets in the telescope – so it is best to look for the darkest areas to do so.

When dusk begins, the Rejón area to the west of the capital provides very good visibility, although to see the Milky Way, nebulae and more special events, it does recommend leaving the city, “traveling to darker places”.

The Astronomical League of Chihuahua, made up of various specialists, amateurs, and scholars from various fields of science, occasionally makes tours of Ojinaga and the eastern part of the state for special observations, although with the pandemic they have not been able to celebrate them in person and massively.