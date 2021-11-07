Voluntary insurance is an option for families: IMSS – El Sol de Tlaxcala

The voluntary insurance are an alternative for many families that do not have social security schemes in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic, that is why there are more and more affiliations before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tlaxcala.

Only in the Family Health Insurance there are a total of 846 people registered, mentioned the head of Affiliation and Collection Services, Gustavo Galicia Pérez, who explained that people and family members who require it can join, they only have to comply with the procedures established in the Digital IMSS, or go to their offices.

Don’t stop reading: ➡️ Does your credential expire in 2021? You have to renew it

He detailed that the Family Health Insurance aBarca medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, hospital and maternity assistance services. The cost is through an annual fee that must be paid by each member of the household who is discharged before the IMSS.

In this sense, he referred that the fee to pay, for the Family Health Insurance, is 6,200 pesos, for those between 0 to 19 years old, from 20 to 29 years old, 7,600 pesos. From 30 to 39 years, they are 8,250 pesos, up to the age range of 80 and over, which is 14,850 pesos.

More information: ➡️ Tlaxcala businesses trust in their recovery

In this way, Galicia Pérez informed that the requirements for this type of voluntary insurance are to present your official identification, Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), email and Social Security number.

The beginning of coverage is the following month after its hiring. Every year they pay their fee.

Health insurance for the Family has 846 people registered in the entity.

It may interest you: ➡️ In Tlaxcala, mortality caused by Covid decreased

Don’t stop reading: