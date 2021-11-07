Vin Diesel is caught with extra kilos and dad’s body

Vin Diesel surprised everyone when he was caught vacationing in Italy and showing his so-called “daddy’s body”, which has undoubtedly caused a stir in social networks, because it is far from his image in his famous films Fast and furious.

Learn more about: Tips to avoid athlete’s foot in gyms and sports

The actor He spent a few days on vacation in Portofino, Italy with his partner, the Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, who is the mother of her children. He was also accompanied by the actress Zoe saldana and her husband Marco Prego.

During his boat ride, the actor decided to enjoy the sun and showed his bulging abdomen with a few extra pounds.

But this is not the first time that Vin Diesel it is captured in this way.

In 2105, a series of photographs of the actor while on vacation in Miami went viral.

After the controversy that arose, the actor published a shocking message in response to all the criticism.

“The response from the journalists with whom I have been speaking for the last two days in New York is incredible. Today one wanted to see daddy’s body. I wonder if I should show them the photo. Criticism of the body is always wrong! ” Vin Diesel on their social networks.

Photo: Instagram Vin Diesel

Also, during an interview with the Complex magazine, the actor affirmed that by not being in a project he can put aside his toned figure.

It’s like daddy’s body goes viral. I mean: a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and b) I really am a dad, ”said the 41-year-old actor.

The actor has three children and for the past two decades he has played Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, which released its first film in 2001.

You can also see: