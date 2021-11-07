Vienna museums had to open OnlyFans so they wouldn’t be censored

We’ll start by saying that there are probably many content in OnlyFans that many would consider art. But it seems unlikely that any creator of the platform – which is not exclusively for adult content, but has become synonymous with it – has accumulated subscribers promising images of the Venus of Willendorf. Up to now.

A Vienna museum group came together to create an OnlyFans account where, for $ 5 a month, subscribers can view artworks such as the aforementioned sculpture (a nude female figure made of limestone and dating from around 25,000 BC), paintings by the expressionists Egon Schiele and Richard Gerstl, works by the graphic artist Koloman Moser, the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, etc. The initiative is a response to the guidelines of other more conventional social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, which censor nude images that museums share in them.

“Vienna and its artistic institutions are some of the victims of this new wave of Puritanism, with nude statues and artwork famously blacklisted by social media guidelines, and repeat offenders even find their accounts temporarily suspended, “says an announcement by the Vienna Tourist Board about the project. Helena Hartlauer, a spokeswoman for the organization, expanded the information in an interview with Vice. “Part of what makes this problematic is that there are no clear guidelines on these platforms, no rhyme or reason, as to what nudity is considered ‘offensive’ and what is not” he said. “We have had 3,000-year-old works of art censored seniority. It is clear that there is something that is not working. “