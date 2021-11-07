Twitter launches Super Follows for iOS users

Share





Coming soon to Android and PC.

Much had been said about the arrival of the “Only Fans” model on Twitter, something that finally happened. The social network has already implemented the function so that users of its application on the iPhone or iPad iOS operating systems can become Super Follows of their favorite accounts.

What does this mean? Users can subscribe through a payment to their favorite accounts to access exclusive content and other advantages that we will see below.

This new tool was presented in February and the eligible accounts were those “influencers” that had at least 10,000 followers. The owners of these profiles must be over 18 years old and have had an activity of more than 25 tweets in the previous 30 days.

In September, content creators had already been allowed to do Super Follows, but only as a trial version in the United States and Canada, something that will begin to expand worldwide with the next updates of the application, always on iOS devices.

As explained by The Verge, users will be able to earn up to 97% of the income from a subscription, while Twitter charges a commission of 3%. With this function, the “superfollowers” will have access to extra content and badges to be recognized.

The idea of ​​Twitter is that this new feature will soon reach Android and PC, so that it is no longer exclusive to the iPhone.