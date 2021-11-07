Just a day ago, Forza Horizon 5 is already available to all those users who reserve, or buy right now, the premium version of the title. The new installment of the franchise developed by Playground Games has garnered fantastic reviews, rising to one of the highest valuation positions in Metacritic of 2021.

The new title of the franchise once again has endless tests of all kinds, where we will have to compete in closed-circuit races, on completely open courses and much more. However, what will cause the most headaches for users who want to complete the title is the search for abandoned cars from Forza Horizon 5.

Trouble finding abandoned cars from Forza Horizon 5? She is the “culprit”

Well, today we have been able to find out who is the “culprit” that, as players, we spend hours and hours prowling the map to find the abandoned cars from Forza Horizon 5. Litha bacchiJune stage artist from Playground Games, has been commissioned to create this difficult quest.

Forza Horizon 5 Review – Xbox Series X

It has been the creative herself who, through her personal Twitter account, has claimed to be the “culprit” that we have to squeeze our heads in order to find the different abandoned cars from Forza Horizon 5, asking people not to hate her for doing this task.

Be that as it may, from here, and despite the complexity of the task, we want to thank Litha Bacchi for her great work, since finding all the cars is something that will not take hours and hours. Forza Horizon 5 will be available worldwide on November 9 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.