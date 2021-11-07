Trevor Story ideal to replace Carlos Correa in Astros

After expiring his contract following the loss to Braves in the World Series, Carlos Correa officially became free agent, where according to several prestigious journalists from the world of baseball, the Puerto Rican is shaping up to be the winter’s highest paid baseball player. The figure is said to be around 300 million.

In case the Astros do not reach the price to renew their contract, they will have to take a look at the available options. Corey Seager, Trevor Story, The boricua Javier Baez and Marcus Semien are all free agents and could be candidates to replace Correabut which of them would be the ideal for Astros?

Of those four, Texas native Trevor Story might make the most sense for Houston as a Correa alternative, and best of all, lower cost. The 28-year-old is coming off a bad season by his standards and abilities, so the market for him may not be as competitive as it will be for other free-agent shortstops.

Another interesting option for the “Sidersles” would be to move Alex Bregman to the short stops and acquire a third baseman. Kris Bryant, Kyle Seager and Eduardo Escobar are the best free agents available for the hot corner. Josh Donaldson, who has two years left on the four-year, $ 92 million deal, is also expected to be available via the trade.