Top 10 Tom Hanks Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks was born on July 9, 1956 in Concord (California, USA) and is also a Greek national. His films have grossed more than $ 9 billion. In terms of awards and recognition, Tom Hanks has been a candidate for many awards throughout his career in the world of cinema. He rose with the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Golden Globe, the People’s Choice Award, the BAFTA, and 2 Oscars.

Leaving band the voice that he put to Toy story, one of the best movies of Pixar, we focused on compiling your 10 best movies based on score of IMDb ordered from best to worst and where to watch them online. Do you agree with the order? Which is your best movie?

Forrest Gump

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 22 minutes

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Year: 1994

IMDb score: 8.8

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Fiel and Michael Conner Humphreys. Forrest Gump is based on the novel by the writer Winston Groom. She was awarded with 6 Oscar awards in the categories of: Best film, best director (Robert Zemeckis), best Actor (Tom Hanks), best adapted screenplay, best special effects and best montage. He also received many other accolades, nominations, and awards at Golden Globes, the People’s Choice Awards and the Young Artist. From a budget of $ 55 million, Forrest Gump raised more than $ 677 million. A resounding success at the box office of this great production.

Saving Private Ryan

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1998

IMDb score: 8.6

Premiered on July 24, 1998, was well received by the public and good reviews for his performances, realism, photography, music and script under the direction of Steven Spielberg. Remarkable is the box office collection with close to $ 482 million worldwide and ranking as the second highest grossing in 1998. Nominated for 11 Oscars, in the end he got 5 of them: Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and best sound editing.

The green Mile

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours and 9 minutes

Director: Frank Darabont

Year: 1999

IMDb score: 8.6

Based on the novel by Stephen King and starring Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Barry Pepper, James Cromwell, Doug Hutchison, Michael Jeter, Bonnie Hunt, Eve Brent, Harry Dean Stanton, Sam Rockwell, Jeffrey DeMunn and Dabbs Greer. She was recognized with the Saturn Award to best film, Best Supporting / Supporting Actor (Michael Clarke Duncan) and best supporting actress (Patricia Clarkson). From a budget of $ 60 million, The green Mile managed to raise more than $ 286 million.

Catch Me If You Can

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year 2002

IMDb score: 8.1

Officially released on Christmas Day 2002. It raised more than $ 30 million on 3,225 cinemas during your first week. The movie got $ 164.6 million on North America and $ 187.5 million in other countries. In total, it added a worldwide collection of $ 352.1 million. In Spain, released on January 24, 2003 and distributed by United International Pictures, raised 5.7 million euros.

Captain Philips

Platform: RakutenTV, StarZ, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Director: Paul Greengrass

Year 2013

IMDb score: 7.8

Based on the kidnapping of Mærsk Alabama and in the book The duty of a captain written by Stephan talty and by the captain Richard Phillips. The story goes back to 2009 when he was taken hostage by Somali pirates while Philips (played by Tom Hanks) was running the cargo ship. MV Maersk Alabama through the waters of the Indian Ocean. The film received 6 nominations in the Oscar awards, 4 nominations in the Golden Globes, 9 nominations in the BAFTA (The actor Barkhad Abdi was awarded as best supporting actor), 2 nominations in the Screen Actors Guild and 6 nominations in the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Raised more than $ 218 million starting from a budget of 55 million dollars.

Castaway

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Year 2000

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Tom Hanks, Helen hunt and Nick Searcy. The feature film recounts the survival of Chuck noland, a FedEx employee, who ends up on an island in the Pacific Ocean for several years after a plane crash. He achieved two nominations in the Oscar awards and 15 awards among which we highlight a Golden Globe Tom Hanks as best Actor. Raised more than $ 429 million of a budget of $ 90 million.

Philadelphia

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Direction: Jonathan Demme

Year: 1993

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. A deep and heartfelt film that claims the fight for human rights. The feature film received various recognitions and awards, among which we highlight the Oscar for best actor for Tom Hanks and the Oscar in the category of best original song “Streets of Philadelphia” by singer Bruce Springsteen. In total, this great production raised more than $ 206 million.

Road to Perdition

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Direction: Sam Mendes

Year 2002

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Hanks, Jude Law, Paul Newman and Daniel Craig. The feature film is based on the graphic novel Road to Perdition written by Max Allan Collins. He received 5 candidacies in the Oscar awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actor (Paul Newman), Best Art Direction, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound Mix, and Best Sound Editing. the Oscar that he took was in the category of best photography. Raised more than $ 181 million all over the world.

Apollo 13

Platform: Netflix, Filmin, Movistar +, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Direction: Ron Howard

Year: 1995

IMDb score: 7.6

Free adaptation of the novel Lost moon written by Jim Lovell (who was commander of the mission Apollo 13) and Jeffrey Kluger. The feature film recounts the failed mission to the moon in 1970 by Apollo 13. The Ron Howard-directed film adaptation starred Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris. The film was nominated for many awards among which we highlight the 9 nominations for the Oscar awards of which he won in 2 categories: Best Editing and Better sound. Regarding the collection figures, it had a remarkable success with more than $ 355 million starting from a budget of $ 52 million.

The bridge of spies

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.6

The film is temporarily set in the Cold War and is based on the arrest of the Russian spy Rudolf Abel in 1957 in the well-known U-2 incident, which occurred on May 1, 1960. He received 6 Oscar nominations from which he won Mark Rylance the Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Recognition that would also be carried in the BAFTA in which we highlight his other nominations for best director for Steven Spielberg and best film.

References: Justwatch