Tom Hanks displays the most emotional side of the end of the world on Apple TV +, in a movie ‘Pixar style’ but in real image

There are times when you don’t have to look three feet up, and a good movie is simply a space where it is warm and comfortable. A common place that we have visited dozens of times, and yet it never disappoints. There is nothing that fits better in that description than “the new Tom Hanks”, an actor who although not always surprises (although there are exceptions, since ‘The Atlas of the Clouds’, his previous great science-fiction film, we can refer), his interpretations always reach admirable levels of emotion and humanity.

And something like that is what ‘Finch’ asks, a film with traces of ‘I am a legend’ but in a much kinder key, where Hanks is not the last man alive, but the last we see. Although there are other humans in the film, they will not interact with the protagonist, and will be defined by Hanks himself as dangers that should not be approached. Without a doubt, the end of the world has turned him into a hermit with little desire to party.

Hanks is Finch, a sick engineer and only after civilization has been devastated after a solar storm that has wiped out the ozone layer, which prevents him from going outside without protection, he decides to build a robot, Jeff, to take care of his only friend, the dog Goodyear, when he is not around. Jeff is hardwired to learn at an astonishing speed and soon becomes a quirky fellow adventurer.

Jeff, Played by motion capture by the ever-haunting and subtle Caleb Landry Jones, it’s the movie’s big findWith childlike energy and naivety, he becomes a counterpoint to Finch’s somewhat jaded humanity. The evolution of their relationship is not full of surprises, but the effectiveness of the script gives a few brilliant moments in the best tradition of comic couples, such as the moment in which they talk about the Laws of Robotics and decide to replace them with something more mundane. Director Miguel Sapochnik is in charge of all of this, who among his extensive television experience highlights the episode of the Battle of the Bastards in ‘Game of Thrones’.

San Francisco, here we go

That chemistry between Finch and Jeff, unsurprising but terribly emotional and effective, is the engine of a film that does not renounce to tell things with elegance. The idea of ​​showing no more humans than Finch, the subtlety with which Jeff’s movements and reactions are designed, at the same time hyper-expressive and without expressiveness, the refusal to avoid certain topics (for example, there is no family that Finch has left behind or a Great Goal to fulfill before his death) … ‘Finch’ is not revolutionary, but it moves and amuses.

Sometimes its rhythm, its tone and its characters are reminiscent of a good Pixar movie: their interactions, their discoveries and the arc of evolution of the inhabitants of this devastated world is pure narrative goldsmith of those responsible for ‘Wall-E’, with which ‘Finch’ obviously has some point in common. Although on other occasions it reminds more of ‘Futurama’, but not of its most crazy episodes, but of pieces like the masterpiece of animated sadness ‘Jurassic Barf’. The result even has a point of bitterness, I would say derived from the production hand of Robert Zemeckis, and that makes the film’s last lines of dialogue subtly very dark.

A few weeks ago we were talking about ‘Invasion’ and ‘Foundation’ about how Apple TV + seems determined, rather than with an avalanche of new releases, to try to nip on the heels of the Netflix queen or to diversify its catalog to reach the largest possible number of viewers -even at the cost of stealing some personality-, of provide quality products, even if it does not release seven a week. ‘Finch’ is another good test of it.

Under normal circumstances, ‘Finch’ would have been released with full honors in theaters in October 2020. The closing of the cinemas was delaying its release date three times, until was acquired by Apple TV + for its platform and changed its original title from ‘BIOS’ to the current one, perhaps less original. A very fortunate move that contributes to the platform’s catalog continuing to grow with some of the most interesting science fiction pieces of the year.