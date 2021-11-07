Tom Cruise sets a condition to reroll ‘Top Gun’ 35 years later

Tom cruise I received the proposal to return to pick up a new part of ‘Top Gun’ … 35 years later of the first installment. But the actor is clear about it and has asked for a non-negotiable condition to be able to continue with the successful trail left by the first film.

Cruise was very demanding. According to Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the two films, the one from 1986 and the one to be released later this year, revealed the actor’s request in an interview with People. He wouldn’t make the movie without Val Kilmer, who played Vice Admiral Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky..

Bruckheimer himself explained: “Tom said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have it in the movie. And he was the driving force. We all loved him, but Tom was really convinced that if he was going to do another Top Gun, Val had to be in it. ” Cruise’s pressure finally paid off: Kilmer was reinstated cast to return to his role. Be in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The COVID-19 pandemic and some calendar conflicts in Paramount they have complicated its premiere. However, with no further news in between, the premiere of the same will finally produce the November 19, 2021.