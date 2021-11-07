Tom Cruise. Premiere of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘Top Gun 2’ postponed

The next 2 movies starring Tom cruise, Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick, postponed their release dates due to the uncertainty that continues to reign in theaters due to the pandemic, announced this Wednesday Paramount.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the classic eighties that was going to hit theaters in the United States on November 19, 2021, will not see the light until May 27, 2022, date that it occupied until now Mission Impossible 7, so this action tape will not land on the screens until the September 30, 2022.

Their continual delays are a good thermometer of the nervousness that continues to mark the day to day in Hollywood during the pandemic.

For example, yes Top Gun: Maverick had not encountered the coronavirus had to have hit theaters on June 26, 2020.

Paramount also postponed the film today Jackass forever from October 22 this year to February 4 next.

How Paramount announced these three delays is very significant, since last week this studio attended CinemaCon, the most important business event on the big screen, and did not give any clue to exhibitors and theater owners that there were possible postponements on the table.

The increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and the inconsistent performance of theaters throughout the summer have cast doubts in the film industry, which, After a 2020 of closed rooms for months, I was confident of going back in 2021.

The new proposals of Top gun and Mission Impossible were two of the many blockbusters that postponed their release until the pandemic was more under control and until the percentage of the vaccinated population increased.

Nevertheless, the rebound in cases due to the delta variant could ruin Hollywood’s recovery plans and alter the release schedule once again.

To all this must be added the intense discussion between theaters and streaming platforms, a crucial debate in which both distribution and exhibition play their future.

