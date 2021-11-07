Today’s games: Tigres vs Jurez: Summary, result and goals of the match of day 17 of the Apertura 2021

Final result: Tigres 3-0 Jurez | Matchday 17 Apertura 2021

The meeting ends !!!

Great display of the UANL Tigres, who with a double by Nicols Lpez and a goal by Juan Pablo Vign defeated FC Jurez 3.0, thus certifying their direct pass to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

Min 83 | Tig 3-0 Jua | Double change of part of Tigres. Gignac and Luis Quiones leave, Raymundo Fulgencio and Carlos Gonzlez enter

Min 83 | Tig 3-0 Jua | Gooooooal from Tigreeeees !!!

Long pass from Leo Fernndez is received in counterattack by Nico Lpez. El Diente settles down, and takes a right-hand shot that hits Hugo Gonzlez. The Tigres already score at home.

Min 78 | Tig 2-0 Jua | To applause from the fans, Juan Pablo Vigon leaves and Jess Dueas enters

Min 71 | Tig 2-0 Jua | First modification by Tigres. Carlos Salcido leaves and Leonardo Fernndez enters.

Min 66 | Tig 2-0 Jua | Adrin Mora sees the yellow card from FC Jurez.

Min 62 | Tig 2-0 Jua | Great play in association almost ended in the third goal of Tigres. The attack play ends with a shot by Chaka Rodrguez, rejected.

Min 61 | Tig 2-0 Jua | FC Jurez made movements in its lineup. Jaime Gmez and Gabriel Fernndez leave and Alberto Acosta and Francisco Contreras enter.

Vign, alone and his soul, defines the second of the night …

Min 47 | Tig 2-0 Jua | Gooooooool from Tigreeeees !!!

Center on the left wing from Luis Quiones reaches Juan Pablo Vign, who alone and his soul hits the right wing to send the ball to the back of the nets.

Min 45 | Tig 1-0 Jua | The complementary part between Tigres and FC Jurez begins, on the 17th date of Apertura 2021.

Min 46 | Tig 1-0 Jua | Let’s go to dressing rooms !!!

With a goal from Nicols Lpez, the UANL Tigres take a partial advantage against FC Jurez, within the first 45 minutes of their commitment on matchday 17 of Apertura 2021.

Min 45 | Tig 1-0 Jua | The referee adds one minute of compensation.

This is how the celebration of the Tooth Lpez went before the fans …

In other latitudes …

In this way it was like Pachuca, with a goal from Bryan Gonzlez, he took the advantage against the Xolos de Tijuana …

Min 36 | Tig 1-0 Jua | Vctor Velzquez sees the first yellow card of the match, for a foul on Javier Aquino.

Min 33 | Tig 1-0 Jua |The locals have slight approaches on the goal of FC Jurez. They cannot define but if they maintain the game in rival territory …

Hugo Ayala, with long tablecloths …

Min 25 | Tig 1-0 Jua | The Tigers maintain control of the ball, and make the ball travel through various sectors of the field. The elements of Jurez are held back, without being pressured, but with no way out.

Min 17 | Tig 1-0 Jua | The Tooth reappears on the offensive with a shot that is very crossed. The ball escapes through the side of Hugo Gonzlez’s left post.

Emotional was the reception, from fans and players of Tigres, towards Ricardo Ferretti, on the way back to the University stadium.

So was the goal of the ‘Tooth’ Lpez

Min 5 | Tig 1-0 Jua | Now s … Gooooooooal from Tigreeeeees !!!

Nico Lpez leads the ball down the left wing, sees Hugo Gonzlez ahead and takes a high shot. The goal from Juarez reaches to touch the ball, but fails to deflect it. The round ends in the nets, and now the cats are ahead on the scoreboard.

Min 2 | Tig 0-0 Jua | Goooooooooool …. canceled …

Nicols Lpez ends up rooting Hugo Gonzlez hand in hand and the ball ends up at the bottom of the nets, however the play is annulled by the Uruguayan being out of place.

Min 0 | Tig 0-0 Jua | Hostilities begin between Tigres and FC Jurez, in actions on matchday 17 of Apertura 2021

These are the eleven elements chosen by Miguel Herrera to seek victory at home …

And the fans, like every 15 days, showing up in the stands of the University …

This is the table that Tuca sends in search of victory against his former team …

Final result: America 0-0 Monterrey | Round 17 – Liga MX Apertura 2021

The eagles of America and the Rayados de Monterrey culminate their participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2021, with a goalless draw.

With this score, the eagles remain with the leadership within the general table with 35 points, and access the quarterfinals directly.

For their part, the Rayados with 22 units play the repechage phase.

DO NOT LEAVE, THE ACTIONS BETWEEN TIGRES AND BRAVOS ARE COMING !!!

Min 90 | Love 0-0 Mon | The referee adds seven minutes of compensation

Min 89 | Love 0-0 Mon | Andrada’s great save !!!

Henry Martin appears with a header in the area, which is surprisingly deflected by the north archer.

Do not detach yourself from our MINUTE BY MINUTE, since finishing the actions of the duel between America and Monterrey we headed to the Sultana del Norte, to bring you the details of the match between the UANL Tigres and the Bravos de Jurez, in the return of Ricardo Ferretti to the University Stadium.

Min 85 | Love 0-0 Mon | Jorge Sanchez got his striker skills. He faces three defenders in the area and it seems that he made a space to shoot, however he makes one more play, and they take the ball away from him.

Min 81 | Love 0-0 Mon | Miguel Layn finds a rejected ball on the edge of the area, but takes a shot that goes over the scored goal.

Min 80 | Love 0-0 Mon | Carlos Rodriguez is painted yellow. The Rayados element sees the yellow card.

Min 75 | Love 0-0 Mon | Striped make new modification. Alfonso Gonzlez leaves and Matas Kranevitter enters

Min 74 | Love 0-0 Mon | There is no goal !!!

Roger Martnez tries to shoot from the right foot, but in his attempt he ends up slipping, and it is his left foot that ends up making a light touch with the ball. The effect of the shot makes the ball rise and end at the bottom of the nets.

The play is going to VAR review for a ‘double hit’; and the whistling Diego Montao, after the analysis, cancels the both

Min 67 | Love 0-0 Mon | Alan Montes knocks down Salvador Reyes in his own area on a counterattack play. The referee shows him the direct red, and America has a penalty in favor.

Min 64 | Love 0-0 Mon | A cross from Salvador Reyes was headed by Henry Martin. Unfortunately for him, the attempt goes over Andrada’s goal.

Min 58 | Love 0-0 Mon | The Stripes also perform modification. Duvan Vergara and Rogelio Funes Mori exit, Vincent Janssen and Joel Campbell enter.

Min 58 | Love 0-0 Mon | The newly admitted Roger Martnez becomes the first caution of the game.

Min 58 | Love 0-0 Mon | America makes a double change. Federico Vias and Sebastin Crdova leave, Henry Martín and Roger Martínez enter.

Min 54 | Love 0-0 Mon | Now it is Rogelio Funes Mori, who after a couple of dribbles takes a shot in the area, a shot that goes very high from Ochoa’s goal.

Min 52 | Love 0-0 Mon | Great defensive intervention by Emilio Lara, who with a sweep deflects Duvan Vergara’s shot to a corner kick

Min 45 | Love 0-0 Mon | The first shot on the offensive appears, courtesy of Federico Vias. Esteban Andrada without problems stays with the round.

Min 45 | Love 0-0 Mon | The complementary part between America and Monterrey begins, within the last date of the regular phase of Apertura 2021.

Min 46 | Love 0-0 Mon | Let’s go to dressing rooms !!!

America and Monterrey draw goalless in the first 45 minutes of their commitment on date 17 of Apertura 2021.

Min 45 | Love 0-0 Mon | Maxi Meza seeks to finish the play before Ochoa’s goal, and takes a very weak shot. Paco Memo, without problems with the segment.

Min 45 | Love 0-0 Mon | The referee adds one minute of compensation.

Min 39 | Love 0-0 Mon | Little by little the Rayados have a greater presence in rival territory, however they still do not present clear goal plays.

Great play by America, which Vias fails to achieve …

Min 33 | Love 0-0 Mon | Now it is Alfonso Gonzlez who appears with a long-distance shot. Guillermo Ochoa has no problem containing the shot

Min 28 | Love 0-0 Mon | Jess Gallardo suddenly appears on the left wing, and on the edge of the area he takes a shot, which is miraculously deflected by Guillermo Ochoa.

Min 25 | Love 0-0 Mon | Again Vias appears on the offensive with a shot in the area. Great intervention by Hctor Moreno that prevents the shot from leading to the goal.

Moment in which Csar Montes leaves the field of play after his injury …

Min 20 | Love 0-0 Mon | America has control of the ball in visiting territory, but does not specify the arrival of danger.

Min 12 | Love 0-0 Mon | Played in association between lvaro Fidalgo and Salvador Reyes ends with a low shot from ‘Chava’, which is rejected. America has the first approximations.

Min 8 | Love 0-0 Mon | The one that is lost Vias !!!

Federico Vias manages to enter the northern area with a controlled ball, however it takes a long time to define his shot. The defense ends up bothering him and the ball ends up in a corner bull. The play ends with the ball in the hands of Esteban Andrada.

Min 7 | Love 0-0 Mon | Duvan Vergara tries to open the scoring with a long-range shot. The defense covers the auction

Min 5 | Love 0-0 Mon | By injury Csar Montes has to leave the field, in his place Alan Montes enters.

Min 3 | Love 0-0 Mon | In a ball dispute between Csar Montes and Federico Vias, it is the defender who gets the worst of it. Medical assistance comes to his aid, after locking the foot of the ‘Puppy’

Min 0 | Love 0-0 Mon | Hostilities between America and Rayados begin, within their commitment on day 17 of Apertura 2021.

Santiago Solari outlines the following table, in search of the three points at home …

The archers, called to be figures in the match …

This is the picture that Javier Aguirre sends to the field of play …

Both teams arrive after not very favorable results in terms of their aspirations. America lost 2-1 to the Cruz Azul machine. while Monterrey drew 1-1 against Atltico de San Luis.

This is how the current Concachampions champion arrived at Azteca

The Colossus of Santa rsula, ready to receive the duel between the capital and the north.

Welcome to the soccer party !!!

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. The activity of matchday 17 continues on the Azteca stadium field, and it does so with the match between the Eagles of America and the Rayados of Monterrey.

The leader of the Apertura 2021 is in trouble. Santiago Solari’s pupils fell on the previous date by 2-1 against the Cruz Azul Machine, and in the final of the Concacaf Champions League they fell by the minimum difference against their rival tonight, so the azulcremas They arrive with a desire for revenge against the Northerners.

Javier Aguirre’s pupils, for their part, despite having obtained the regional title, drew 1-1 in their duel at home against Atltico de San Luis, so they will try to close the group stage with decorum and settle in a good place within the repechage.

Do not miss all the emotions of the duel between America and Rayados at the close of the date 17, through our traditional MINUTE BY MINUTE at MARCA Claro.

