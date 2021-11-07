Tigres vs Juárez (3-0): Tuca Ferretti is thrashed by his former team

In the rRicardo Ferretti graduation to the stadium academic, the mustache could not do evil and Tigres beat FC Juárez 3-0 to achieve the direct pass to the Opening League 2021, with a double from Nico López, waiting for it to happen in the repechage to meet rival.

With this result those led by Miguel Herrera reach 28 points and are fourth place overall, while those of Tuca were already eliminated before this game and they remain in the sixteenth position with 16 units.

The match had emotional overtones, prior to kickoff, when Ferretti was reunited with the squad that he directed in the last years after leaving the regios in summer, since elements such as Nahuel Guzman, Guido Pizarro, André-Pierre Gignac, Rafael Carioca, Charlie Salcedo, among others, they went to greet him at the bank.

In the first half the cats were superior, playing largely in the rival field, with a 62 percent ball possession and a shot on goal, the goal that had them in advantage at half time.

The announcements of the local box arrived with the initial whistle, with a Inspired Lopez tooth, who appeared alone in front of a Hugo González who went out to shrink it and the Uruguayan clarified it to define, but was annulled for offside.

Nico had his revenge four minutes later, at 6 ‘, when he caught a ball passing half the court and from three quarters he fired a shot to beat Hugo González, who he grabbed in advance to define the 1-0.

At the beginning of the complementary part, those of the UANL hit the scoreboard again, now it was Juan Pablo Vigón at 46 ‘, who appeared at the far post to close a center of Luis Quiñones from the left wing.

Gignac had his chance at minute 60, when took a shot at the crescent of the large area, but did not give the necessary address and the ball passed by the side of Hugo González’s first post.

At 78 ‘, Nico López let escape a goal in a shot that passed by pinking the post, but managed to make his double at 82 ‘, which has him as individual scoring leader with 9 goals together with Germán Berterame; in the absence of the latter playing, the scoring title is in his hands.