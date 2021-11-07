Tigres players ‘mocked’ Tuca for crying after fans ovation: ‘He wants to cry’

Ricardo Ferretti was received with a great ovation by the fans of the Tigers that met in the University Stadium for the Matchday 17 game before Juárez FC.

The Tuca, now DT of the Braves, broke down in tears at the warm welcome of the so-called Incomparables, details that did not go unnoticed by the players of Tigers, who ‘mocked’ the helmsman.

“I have no words to express it, apart from the players come and say ‘he wants to cry’ and worse still, I have no words, very grateful and I stay with that,” he revealed Ferreti at a press conference.

“I think I always sought to reciprocate, whenever I had the opportunity here to work, to correspond with teamwork so that they would achieve what people expect joys to be, it was everything I wanted to do, work, work and work, to thank the team for their support, “added the Tuca.

The Brazilian-born strategist took the time to analyze what was his first tournament in front of the Braves of the border, in which they did not manage to classify or Reclassification and in which they will finish in position 16, with 16 units.

“After the tournament that we did, there is a lot of work and a lot to think about for the next tournament, I think it was a tournament that started very badly, out of seven games we had two points, then we improved in certain aspects and in the end we fell again, the analysis that I will have with my board of directors, it is in the plan of looking for solutions so as not to repeat a season like this, “he said Ricardo Ferretti.

