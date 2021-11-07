Three Netflix, Movistar and Disney + movies to watch this weekend

You will not kill. The role of Mario Casas

It could be said that it is the consecration of Mario Casas in the cinema. its interpretation in this frenzy thriller I won him the Goya Award 2021 for best actor, as well as the Feroz and Gaud awards. He plays a good boy who in recent years has dedicated himself to taking care of his sick father. When he dies, he decides that it is time to resume his life. It is then when he meets a girl, as seductive as disturbing. Everything happens in a very dark night, of bad decisions and disastrous coincidences. It is the beginning of an unstoppable, frenetic and agonizing descent into hell. The girl, by the way, is Milena Smit, one of the latest and most interesting discoveries in Spanish cinema, whom Almodvar has already signed for his next job. (Movistar +)

the appearance of things: a horror

From the outset, this Netflix movie has two endorsements: it is based on the novel best-seller by Elizabeth Brundage and stars Amanda Seyfried. The actress is half of a young couple who leave Manhattan behind to move to a village in the Hudson Valley to an old house, where – they do not know – something sinister happened. Right away, paranormal phenomena come into play. And the murky past of his new home will appear and crack, not only the peace, but the strength of his marriage.

nomadland: the movie of the year

Few submissions are needed for the story that was made with the most important 2021 Oscars this year, Best Film, Director (Chlo Zhao) and Actress (Frances McDormand). After losing everything in the economic crisis, a woman is forced to live in a caravan and embarks on a road trip to the western United States. Along the way, he realizes the number of people who live on the road; Modern nomads who roam the country, oblivious to mainstream society. (Disney + Star)

