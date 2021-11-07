This would be the release date of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC, and we would not have to wait long

There have been many rumors that suggested that Final Fantasy VII Remake would arrive on PC, including an official confirmation that limited the exclusivity of the title to Sony consoles for only 6 months. In this way, the arrival of the title on other platforms seems to be just a matter of time. Everything indicates that those initial 6 months of exclusivity were extended, probably due to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an expansion that includes the iconic Yuffie as a playable character.

Thanks to Nvidia and its Geforce Now, it seems that we could already know when the remake of Final Fantasy VII will arrive on PC, since in a new leak in their database they mention the release of the title for June 1, 2022. If it is there right this would be the release date of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a temporary PS5 exclusive for just 6 months

The date makes some sense if we consider that the exclusivity of the title would have been extended for another 6 months with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. However, until the arrival of an official confirmation we recommend taking it as just a rumor.

Final Fantasy VII Remake went on sale exclusively for Playstation 4 on April 10, 2020. Despite this, Square Enix has commented on several occasions that it is only a temporary exclusive, so It should only be a matter of time before we can enjoy it on other platforms like PC or Xbox.