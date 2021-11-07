This was the ritual wedding of the founders of World Family Ibiza, 25 years later

Before they met, he was a real estate agent in Barcelona and she, a model in Holland. In that summer of 1996, magnetized by the magnetic spirit of Ibiza, it was only Merel and Alok. The penultimate hippies of the White Island decided this fall to celebrate their 25 years together with a ceremony that invoked the energies of the five elements: the classics earth, water, air and fire plus the love that has united them ever since. John Michell and María Chilena were the officiants of one of those rituals that have made them one of the most popular Balearic brands in demand. Everything happened in the middle of nature, where they have always lived.

In the ceremony echoes sounded from the four cardinal points. LVD

When they got together, they each had a daughter from their previous relationship – Goldie and Carlota – and together they began a new life in an Indian teepee planted in a garden. Today they have six children, two grandchildren and another about to be born. Since then, 25 years ago, influencers as diverse as Shayoon Mendeluk, whose vocation for spirituality made her a close friend, have fallen under its spell, Madamederosa, for whom they have designed garments. ad hoc and Miranda Makaroff, whom they admire for her talent as a photographer.

Two Paulas are among her loyal clients: Paula Vázquez even brought a television crew to her house in the middle of the forest to record an episode of the program Where two travel. The other is Paula Echevarría, one of whose first photos as a trendsetter was hand-painted leather boots that wiped out the stock.

Merel and Arok, that’s what they call each other, saying yes I do. Pink Scipion

Reports in high-end magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity fair catapulted World Family Ibiza internationally although many of its best-known clients discovered the firm in Las Dalias: Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Emma Watson … Take clothes to choose from to your villa. Others indicate what they want and their agent remains negotiating the price ”, they explain from the firm.

Paula Echevarría and Úrsula Corberó, two distinguished clients of the Ibizan firm. Social networks

The wedding took place at sunset and in the shade of natural palapas under the stele of Tibetan mandalas, surrounded by horses, cats, dogs and other species that nourish World Family Ibiza with guests from the four cardinal points, from Argentine gauchos to Hindu teachers. and an atmosphere in which Mexican inspiration went hand in hand with Viking drums.