This is the plan to boost your metaverse

Facebook start taking the first steps to create your metaverse. A few weeks ago the signing of Mark Zuckerberg changed its name to ‘Meta’, in a clear reference to the future of the company.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

But the second step seems to have already begun. According to information – to which the American newspaper The New York Times would have had access – to introduce users to what this would be like. virtual world, Facebook plan to open physical stores.

More than a simple point of sale, the company would consider that these would be a kind of demo rooms. They would be used to introduce technology lovers to the different devices necessary to live a full metaverse experience. For example, glasses virtual reality (VR) and, eventually, viewfinders augmented reality (AR), all of them conceived by the firm’s Reality Labs.

Discover:

These are the 10 Android smartphones with the best performance

The iPhone could detect depression and cognitive decline in the future

Photo: Wilmer Martinez / Unsplash.

According to the leaked information, these stores would have the objective of showing what a futuristic world more open and connected, aimed at provoke emotions as ‘curiosity and closeness’. As well as a feeling of feeling ‘welcome’, while through the different devices a ‘judgment-free trip’.

While Facebook’s Reality Labs division (now Meta) has had a modest reception from tech enthusiasts with Oculus, their VR headsets they have been better accepted.

Photo: Remy Gieling / Unsplash.

So far the firm has not officially confirmed this project of the stores to boost its metaverse. However, just as it became known a couple of days ago about the Microsoft 3D avatars in Teams, since August 2021 Facebook presented a service called Worksrooms, a room of virtual meetings, which would be part of the bet that the firm is making to bring daily activities to digital environments.

You may also like: How will the Facebook metaverse work?

Photo: Compare Fiber / Unsplash.

Of course, the first store for him Mark Zuckerberg metaverse it would open in the United States. There, too, there would be devices for video conferencing and even voice activated sunglasses that the firm developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, which can be used to take photos and video.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram