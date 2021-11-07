This is the best Amazon Prime Video love series

Users have confirmed: There are a number of Amazon Prime Video that deals with the theme of love and what is the best rated of the entire platform. It is true that there are a good number of productions released in recent years that have a tone Romantic and they try to address gender in the most optimal way possible. But none has achieved it in such a specific and successful way as this fiction.

Is about Modern love, a series that premiered its first season years ago and a few months ago returned with a second delivery to the streaming service. The title indicates: modern love in all its forms is the protagonist in each of the episodes. And it is not a typical love story of a couple but friendship, marriage, family and dating also have their space as the plot develops.

Each chapter presents a different story which lasts about 30 minutes, so they can be viewed randomly. Best features for marathons? Impossible. Based on the homonymous column of the New York Times, proposes to know different love relationships -Not necessarily romantic- very different from what cliche productions are used to. And, of course, the current problems are not left out.

Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Johm Gallagher Jr., Andrew Scott, and Olivia Cook they were just some of the protagonists of this anthology series developed by John Carney. In August of this year, with another eight episodes, artists such as Lucy Boyton, Tobias Menzies, Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin and Miranda Richardson, among a few talents.

Modern Love was scored by IMDb with 8 points, Meanwhile in Rotten tomatoes the critic approved it with the 75% and the audience with him 86%. It is that not only does it bring everyday and entertaining situations to the screen, but it risks developing moving stories that no actor wants to be left out of.

