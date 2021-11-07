This is how his Top 10 was this weekend – El Financiero

We start the first weekend in November; the cold of the autumn-winter season is gaining strength and this only encourages us to want to stay warm all weekend at home. What better way to do it while watching a series or movie?

Like every week, we bring you the Netflix Top 10, which could serve as a guide to know which are the best series and movies of the moment on the platform; what people are seeing and why it is so popular.

Remember that this list is updated every week, so we advise you to be attentive to the new recommendations that we will have for you.

1.- Narcos: Mexico

The new season of the series consists of 10 chapters, which are available from the early hours of this Friday. Apparently, this third season will be set in the nineties, when Félix Gallardo is imprisoned and the war between cartels begins to take over the drug business in the country.

Due to the great dispute to know who the new leaders will be, we will also see the rise to power of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, known as ‘The Lord of the Skies’, who incidentally has his own series. Carrillo Fuentes was the leader of the Juarez Cartel and a partner of Pablo Escobar.

2.- The Army of Thieves

Now it went up two places and is in second place, we have this premiere that ensures to give you two hours of suspense and keep you attentive to the screen while you watch the story. In this prequel to The Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits Dieter, a bank clerk, to help his team open three vaults in Europe.

3.- The harder the fall will be

Thirsty for revenge, the outlaw Nat Love rides along with his gang after the death of his enemy Rufus Buck: a ruthless crime boss fresh out of prison.

4.- How Hard is Love

After meeting her perfect man on a dating app, a Los Angeles writer travels over four thousand miles to surprise him, but it all turns out to be a hoax.

5.- Luis Miguel: The Series

n this third and final season, Luis Miguel will face new challenges. On the one hand, in the love field we will be able to know his history with the singer Mariah Carey; as well as exploring new facets and markets for your career.

Luis Miguel has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for many decades.

6.- The Squid Game

This series, despite becoming the most popular on Netflix, has now dropped three more places and is now in the sixth position of the top, after a powerful reception by viewers.

It is a Korean suspense series in which hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, an irresistible prize awaits them … and a mortal risk.

7.- Maya and the Three

This film has moved again from position, going from second to seventh. A vivacious princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.

8.- A Lying Wife

This is one of the classic films of actor Adam Sandler, one of the favorites of American comedy.

Dani lies to his girlfriend and tells her that he is a divorced family man and hires his employee and children to play the role of his ex-wife and children.

9.- You

After having been in first place for two weeks and the last week in sixth place, we now see it skimming the last places of Netflix’s top 10.

Married with a baby, Love and Joe try to lead a normal life in the wealthy suburb of Madre Linda. But it is difficult to get rid of old habits. The young couple will face their own demons and mutual sociopathy.

10.- Yara

A prosecutor, consumed by the case of the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, does her best to discover the truth. This movie is based on a real case.