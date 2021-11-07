This is Chester Hanks, Tom Hanks’ ultra denier son | Film and Television

To be famous, a billionaire and one of the most beloved men in USA it does not always ensure that your children follow your example. At least that’s what happened to Tom Hanks, also known to many as the “father of America.” As much as he is capable of generating so much sympathy in very different spheres of influence, one of his sons, Chester hanksIt is practically the opposite: wherever it goes, it opens rivers of headlines, but for the worse.

Chester hanks have 31 yearYes, he is a rapper – one of those who hypersexualize women in their promotions and video clips (who does this sound like?) – and, in addition, he flirts with ultra movements, uses openly racist terminologies (he calls nigga, niggas, to blacks), has received a complaint for gender violence of your ex-partner and, to top it all, you have denialist tendencies when talking about coronavirus.

Just a few days ago he published on his account Instagram a controversial video in which he was openly against the administration of the vaccine. «I wanted to put it on, but my immune system told me it was best not to. Voucher? I don’t need anyone to manipulate me. Let’s face it, 99% of people would not use non-FDA approved shampoo, but you would get an experimental government injection“, He said, before finishing with more misinformation:” There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that this vaccine is healthy for you. Then he deleted the video and uploaded another in which he openly mocked those who decided to inject:

This type of message is surprising when his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, they passed the coronavirus early in the pandemic and both are strong advocates of the vaccine. None of them have commented on this offensive attitude by Chester but it is common, since in general Tom Hanks, who is the one who has more media visibility, does not usually comment on anything that has to do with his son’s controversies. After all, the other three offspring, the actor Colin hanks (Fargo), the writer Elizabeth hanks and the camera operator Truman hanks They have tried to follow the moderate and conciliatory example of their father.

Other recent controversies

The conspiracy syndrome is not the only one that Chet Hanks has suffered throughout his controversial career as an actor and rapper. As reported by the magazine People in April, his ex-partner, Kiana parker, denounced him for physical and verbal abuse and on it weighs a demand of a million dollars. He denies all the facts and says that it was she who attacked him and that she even came to appear with several men at his house, one of whom was armed with a gun, after breaking up their relationship.

It is not the only thing. Chet Hanks has also been harshly criticized for his racist comments – he uses the term nigga in a clearly vexatious and disparaging tone – and has extolled white “supermacism” in the days of Black Lives Matter with songs like White Boy Summer (lit. The White Man’s Summer), whose video clip is also openly sexist for the hypersexualized treatment of women. He was also criticized for wearing T-shirts with fonts similar to those used by the Nazis during the Second World War.