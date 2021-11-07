This actor was about to be an Indestructible, but his price remained unattainable.

We know that the line “The indestructibles” It is a tribute to the great action films of the 80’s and 90’s with the protagonists of that time. With strong emotions and many explosions, they keep us trapped on the screen.

Do not miss the best phrases of “The Indestructibles”,

click here.



But what is behind this tape? Were there accidents in the middle of filming? What actor was being contemplated but not at the mere hour? How many cameos appear? Here we tell you:

– The initial budget of the film was 60 million, but it was increased to 80 million.

– Through the writing process, Stallone did not get out of his head Jet Li and Jason statham for the Yin Yangy Lee Christmas papers. He hadn’t worked with either of them, but he admired their performances and knew what they were capable of.

– When Sylvester Stallone had his final script ready, he had more than 100 drafts left.

– This tape marks the first film of Arnold schwarzenegger in six years. He last appeared in “Around the World in 80 Days” (2004). Schwarzenegger made his cameo for free.

– The actor Mickey rourke He said he did this movie as a favor to Sylvester Stallone, who years before, when Rourke was on a losing streak, offered him a major role in “Get Carter” (2000).

– In the church scene, the character of Arnold schwarzenegger says Mr. Church should give the job to Ross (Sylvester Stallone) because he “loves running through the jungle,” an obvious reference to the Rambo franchise.

– The character of Sylvester Stallone is named Barney ross, a world welterweight boxing champion who joined the United States Marines. We already know which character he was inspired by, right?

– Mickey rourke He divided filming his scenes in this movie with his appearance in “Iron Man 2” (2010). He was only available for 48 hours.

– The director and protagonist Sylvester Stallone He suffered 14 injuries making this film including a broken tooth, a broken ankle and a broken neck.

Not young right now, it is not enough for us.

– The actor Danny trejo (known for playing the tough and serious character of Machete) was going to play the character of Emmanuel, but they removed him from the tape, due to lack of time and budget because of Trejo’s fee, as well as the costs of some of the stunt work in that scene, so his role was combined with Tool (Mickey rourke) in history and Wickham (Gary Daniels) in finding Sandra’s hiding place.

– The first major film of Terry crews was “El Sexto día” (2000), also starring alongside Arnold schwarzenegger.

– In the movie there are 203 deaths.

Enjoy this first installment with the great Hollywood legends, this Sunday by Azteca 7

You are on the right channel!