this 5G mobile falls to 200 euros

The realme smartphone is a great purchase if you are looking for something inexpensive and complete.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the realme 8 5G for only 207 euros. The Chinese terminal arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers with which you can be calm. The realme smartphone has dropped in price in recent weeks and has become quite an interesting option.

Among many other features, it comes with a 90 Hz display, one of the processors of MediaTek, 4 rear cameras and 5G connectivity. As you can see, a fairly complete file for a terminal that barely exceeds 200 euros.

Buy the realme 8 5G at the best price

The realme device arrives with a 6.52-inch IPS screen, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is fluid and very pleasant on a day-to-day basis, a good place to enjoy your favorite content.

Your brain is the Dimensity 700 manufactured by MediaTek. It is a chip that will allow you to enjoy a fluid rhythm on a day-to-day basis. As we have pointed out, the model on offer comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not have problems of storage or fluidity.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.52 “Full HD + 90 Hz IPS screen

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

The realme smartphone arrives with 3 sensors on its back: we ran into one 48 megapixel main camera, a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white. On the front, a 16 megapixel sensor for your selfies.

Its battery reaches 5,000 mAh and it will last all day of use, it will not be exhausted leaving you abandoned. As we said, we are facing a 5G terminal, so if you are lucky enough to live in a city with this new connectivity, you will enjoy a higher speed. We do not forget it, it also has a traditional headphone jack and NFC, which you can use to pay as if it were a card. Not much more to say, at this price the realme 8 5G is a very good buy.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

