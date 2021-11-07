They present the 2022 SR electric motorcycle from Zero with speed updates that can be purchased through the ‘app’

The model will incorporate the new Cypher III + operating system, which includes the Cypher Store, its own shopping store for smartphones.

The American company Zero Motorcycles presented this Thursday its latest electric motorcycle, the Zero SR 2022, which will allow its users boost your capabilities with ‘software’ updates. Built on the trellis frame of Zero’s flagship motorcycles, the model incorporates the company’s new Cypher III + operating system, which includes Cypher Store, its own smartphone shopping store, where customers can purchase upgrades for your bike in one click.

As disclosed, the app will provide users with a combination of enhancements to performance and comfort and the possibility of making purchases that enable more functions. In addition, the Cypher Store, scheduled to open in spring 2022, will include options such as faster charging, greater range, increased speed, in-dash GPS navigation, heated grips and parking mode, which adds a drive function. back for easy parking.

Furthermore, the company introduced battery capacities of up to 20.9 kWh, They are achieved by adding a Power Tank accessory. However, the 2022 SR comes standard with a 14.4 kWh battery that can increase its capacity to 15.6 kWh and then 17.3 kWh when unlocked by ‘software’. The company noted that its maximum amount of storage will allow the vehicle to travel approximately 365 km (227 miles) when driving in the city and approximately 182 km (113 miles) at a constant pace of 112 km / h (70 mph).

The new 2022 Zero SR will be priced at $ 17,995 when available for purchase in Q1 2022.

