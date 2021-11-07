they fitted me a Verstappen spoiler and the car was not the same

Although the television cameras showed that Sergio Pérez had to leave the circuit when he was near the AlphaTauri by Yuki Tsunoda, in the area of ​​the curves called eses, the Mexican driver pointed out that he did not have the ideal rhythm during the classification of the Grand Prix of Mexico 2021.

Checo was the fastest driver in the third practice on Saturday morning with an advantage of 0.193 seconds against his teammate Max Verstappen and of more than six tenths of a second against the Mercedes.

The situation was reversed in the session to order the grid when he finished fourth and four tenths of the time of the poleman, Valtteri Bottas.

Although the incident with Tsunoda affected an improvement in the Mexican’s time, he himself pointed out that the behavior of the car was different as a result of parts that were originally intended for the car of Verstappen.

“The car was not the same as the one in the third practice session after we had to change the rear wing, but we made a couple of adjustments in the session,” Pérez said in the media area.

“Max had a problem with his wing in practice 3 and they gave that wing to me and, I don’t know, from the first round of qualifying the car was never the same again.”

Before starting Q1, TV footage showed Red Bull mechanics working on the rear of the two RB16B. It was later revealed that there was duct tape covering the end of the championship leader’s rear wing after repairs.

Red bull racing said during qualifying that these measures were taken as a “precaution” and that the ailerons did not show cracks, something they had already suffered at the United States Grand Prix two weeks ago.

But when Motorsport.com Asked the championship leader about the situation at the press conference, he pointed out otherwise.

“They were broken after the third practice so we had to fix them and they were basically good as new to start qualifying,” said the world championship leader who will start third, a position that didn’t seem like reality on Friday as the Red Bulls set the pace. at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.