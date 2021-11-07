They compare the Mexico of Forza Horizon 5 with reality and it blows our minds

We are only two days away from the launch of Forza Horizon 5, one of the clearest candidates for GOTY of 2021. The game can now be played by all those who have acquired early access, and the success is such that already there are more than 700,000 players racing their cars through Mexico.

Precisely Mexico is the main protagonist of the game, and it is probably the best scenario of a Forza Horizon to date. The Bit Analyst has made a comparative video between the real Mexico and what appears in Forza Horizon 5. The result is, simply, incredible.

Enjoy the video comparison of Forza Horizon 5

The work done by Playground Games to locate the game in Mexico has required hundreds of hours of work and photographic work, but the result is enormously worth it. There are areas such as the Arch of Cabo San Lucas or Uxmal that are traces of reality, with a photorealistic finish that we have not been able to see so far on our Xbox Series X. Without further ado we leave you with the comparative video, but not without first remind you that you can enjoy Forza Horizon 5 totally free thanks to Xbox Game Pass: