They are by Vagabond, have track soles and add style to any look

Attention: if two celebs They share the same accessory, we are facing a design that is worth having on our radar. Specifically, we are talking about some loafers with roll (which, remember, are pure trend this fall-winter) worn by both Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

The design in question is signed by Vagabond, they have a comfortable sole track, allow us to grow almost five centimeters without suffering in the attempt and they are made of leather. Its price? 104.99 euros at Amazon. In addition, they are also available in other colors such as white.





Kylie Jenner masterfully pairs them with a two-tone knit top, black pleated pants, and a matching shoulder bag. We love two details: the aesthetic belt cowboy with silver buckle and white socks. We would add to the look a blazer XXL herringbone in gray and white.





For her part, Katie Holmes prefers to wear these loafers a lovely plaid dyed trench coat coat in warm tones, a white knit crew neck jumper and straight medium wash jeans. A style of ten to fight against the low temperatures of winter.

Two very different (but equally efficient) ways to wear these loafers that promise to be in fashion for quite a few seasons and that they can accompany us for years if we take care of them with love.





Vagabond Cosmo Loafers. 104.99 euros at Amazon.

Vagabond Cosmo Loafers, color Black, size 41 EU

