These Xiaomi smartphones will stop updating this month

The arrival of this month has marked the end of the update period for many of the most popular Xiaomi models. Even though his update policy It has been expanded from the Xiaomi 11T.

For this reason, the brand’s models that are or have been older than two years no longer have active support for future MIUI updates. Specifically, from next November 27, 2021 all Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi CC9, Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 8 series will stop their development version.

This means that from that date these models will stop receiving the news that Xiaomi develops for MIUI. Of course they will also stay at the gates of the arrival of MIUI 13 that they would have their arrival date scheduled for next month.

However, this does not mean that they do not receive any more updates. Security patches will continue to arrive on these models. In total 9 models that say goodbye to the MIUI beta program. Among them are two of the most popular of the brand: the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

