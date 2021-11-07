These are the companies that received the Wellbeing Factor award

Adelnor, Axtel, Banca Afirme, Banregio and Creditas are five of the 24 companies that obtained the Factor Wellbeing 2021 wellness badge.

Adelnor, Axtel, Banca Afirme, Banregio and Creditas are five of the 24 companies that obtained the Wellbeing Factor 2021 wellness badge, prepared by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences in collaboration with Business Insider Mexico.

The study identifies the well-being factors in each of the participating organizations, those practices that promote the employee’s work-life balance, that equip them with the tools for their optimal performance and provide them with opportunities to use and develop their strengths in the daily activities.

Moper Medical, Natura, Scania, Suzuki Vallejo and Uber Technologies Mexico, in strict alphabetical order, are another five of the 24 companies (see the complete list in the annex) that showed a serious interest in the well-being of their collaborators.

How the Wellbeing Factor is demonstrated within an organization

They are companies that promote organizational well-being practices, that have leaders and collaborators who seek to create an organizational climate and positive work environments and who, in addition, perceive that they take advantage of their abilities, skills and strengths to create a better world.

There were 31 organizations that voluntarily agreed to be evaluated by the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences (ICBF) of the Tecmilenio University.

Although, just by participating, they show interest in improving their work environments and the lives of their collaborators, the majority obtained outstanding marks.

Especially, the promotion of meaningful work stands out, one where the collaborator understands and identifies with what their work contributes to society.

In these cases, it was found that the work teams reported that 1) their values ​​are consistent with those of the organization; 2) they feel capable of doing their job, and 3) that they can set goals and achieve them.

Meet Factor Wellbeing’s BEAT model

For the evaluation, the BEAT organization well-being model was used, developed by ICBF researchers, composed of four dimensions of well-being: Organizational well-being, Focus on positive leadership, Positive environments, and Meaningful work.

What areas of opportunity were found?

Although the vast majority obtained outstanding marks, in general areas of opportunity were found, such as:

• Create or improve physical facilities and spaces for healthy habits, such as exercise, dining or rest areas that promote their quality of life.

• Make transparent and improve promotion processes, making them more equitable and fair.

• Communicate efficiently what is expected of each employee and specify their functions.

• Build growth plans in the company according to the strengths of the collaborator.

It should be noted that the companies with the highest level of well-being of the BEAT model showed that positive interactions prevail among their leaders and collaborators and that there is a high degree of trust. They are teams where mutual support networks have been created.

Who makes up Factor Wellbeing?

31 companies of various sizes participated, all with more than 100 employees – with the sole exception of Moper Medical – and two types of evaluations were applied, the first with an auditable portfolio of evidence on organizational practices and, the second, with questionnaires to collaborators.

These are the companies that received the Wellbeing Factor award

In strict alphabetical order, the 24 participating companies that build better well-being conditions with their collaborators.

Adelnor

Axtel

Banca Afirme, SA

Banregio

Baxter SA

Citelis

Clip

Corporate FG

Credits

Firstcall Seguridad Privada SA de CV

Base Financial Group

Industrial Group Dondé

ROGA Group

Moper Medical

National Mount of Mercy

Natura

Scania

Scitum SA de CV

Suzuki vallejo

Teleperformance

Uber Technologies Mexico

Viakable SA de CV

Volkswagen Group Academy Mexico

Volvo Group Mexico

