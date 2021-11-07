The surprising transformation of Christian Bale in the latest Marvel movie

NI doubt that Christian bale is one of those actors chameleons able to immerse himself in multiple characters on the big screen. And he has done it one more time. This time inside the filming of the new movie of the universe Marvel: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The actor with a thousand faces

Many have been the physical changes that it has undergone Bale throughout his professional career. One of the most shocking we could see in 2004 with ‘The Machinist’ where he had to go on a strict diet to reach 50 kg. A year later, in the production of ‘Batman’ Bale had to gain 45 kg. to put on the superhero costume.

His last extreme change, prior to the one just announced in the new installment of Thor, was in 2018, in the production of ‘The vice of power’. On that occasion he had to lose up to 30 kg. Such was his characterization that the team of makeup and hairdresser I received the scar in that edition.

A new transformation: from Marvel villain

Despite the fact that the actor himself seemed to have moved away from extreme transformations, his participation as villain in the fourth installment of the god of thunder has dispelled all doubts. And yes. He has done it again.

For this new installment of the Marvel Phase 4, Christian bale has gotten into the skin of the villain Gorr, also known as the Butcher of the Gods. Although digital effects will have the last word in the post-production phase, currently the actor can be seen with a pale character that is reminiscent of the character from the comics.

Known faces and new projects

The participation of Bale joins other faces already known in the saga of Thor. And it is that to these recently published images are added those that were already filtered in the last months of February and March in which you could see Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth. Both will reincarnate their characters again in the saga, with the main novelty of the return of Jane foster.

The premiere of the new installment of Thor is scheduled for May 2022. Prior to that, the factor Disney has planned other premieres both on the big screen and in Disney +.

The first of them, next August 11 on the small screen with ‘What if …?’. On September 3, turn for the big screen and its new title: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and a day before a new second installment: Venom: There Will Be Carnage.

For the month of November, new projects will arrive such as the series of ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Eternal’ and the new production of ‘Ms. Marvel ‘. And for the month of December, spider man sneaks back into movie theaters with: ‘Spiderman: no way Home’.