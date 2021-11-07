The series Dopesick, with Michael Keaton, heads the premieres of the week

Series



Dopesick

Since Friday, by Star +.



Dopesick, the new Star + exclusive series starring and produced by Michael Keaton.

The United States and its addiction to opioids is the focus of this American series inspired by the real scandal at the Purdue Pharma laboratory. Created by Danny Strong and starring Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard.

Floodlands

Since Thursday by On Demand de Flow.

A policeman from Rotterdam and a psychiatrist from Antwerp investigate a crime in the border region between Flanders and the Netherlands. Eight episode drama, produced by Belgium and the Netherlands.

This is not a hotel

From Monday on On Demand de Flow.



“This is not a hotel”, UN3 and Flow web series.

Mother and daughter once again live under the same roof in a 50 square meter apartment, but this time the roles are reversed. UN3 and Flow web series written and directed by Dana Crosa, who stars alongside Mara Bestelli.

Anno 1790

Tuesday at 22, by Film & Arts. Also available on On Demand from Flow.

Johan Gustav Dåådh, a doctor in the former army of the Russo-Swedish War (1788-1790), is the protagonist of the period police series.

Always jane

From Friday, on Amazon Prime Video.



“Always Jane” is a documentary series about the life of a transgender teenager.

This Amazon original documentary series offers an intimate look at the life and family of Jane Noury, a transgender teenager preparing to leave her home in rural New Jersey for college.

Films

Red alert

Premiere on Friday, on Netflix.



“Red Alert” action comedy with Ryan Reyndols, Gal Gadot and “The Rock” Johnson.

An Interpol agent tracks down the world’s most wanted art thief. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot, Netflix’s action comedy hits the platform a week after its theatrical release.

Reminiscence

Saturday at 10pm on HBO. The following Monday available on Cablevisión Flow.

A scientist discovers a way to relive the past and uses technology to search for his long-lost love. With Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

Gunpowder Milkshake

From Friday, available on Amazon Prime Video.



Lena Headey and Karen Gillan star in “Gunpowder Milkshake.”

Three generations of women fight against those who want to take everything away in the mother of all action movies. Starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillan.

The dark house

From Wednesday, available on Star Plus.

Rebecca Hall plays a widow who begins to uncover the haunting secrets of her recently deceased husband in the lakeside home he had built for her.