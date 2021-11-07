The reason for the separation of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 11:54:12





One of the most influential and recognized personalities in Hollywood in recent years, is turning years.

We are talking about the actress Emma Stone, who today turns 33 years old. Without a doubt a woman who from her debut in the teen movie ‘Superbad’ in 2007 until her last production in her leading role in the new adaptation of ‘Cruella’.

Throughout her career she has had the honor of working on various well-known projects and has established herself as one of the greats in the industry with roles such as from ‘La La Land’ where she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

But if there was a role that marked her for life, it is that of Gwen Stacy in the couple of films of ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ where he shared the screen with actor Andrew Garfield with whom he also established a love relationship, which was projected on the screen by wasting chemistry between the two.

We tell you the love story of one of the most famous couples in cinema.

What happened between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield?

Emma Stone met Andrew while filming ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ in 2010. They began dating the following year when both decided to break up with their respective partners and it was on a red carpet where they made their relationship official.

The couple had a four-year relationship. They made their first appearance together on the red carpet at the 2012 Nickelodeon Choice Awards.

Vanity Fair reported their separation in 2015. This media reported that the separation was due to their busy schedules that did not allow them to take their relationship on the right track. And although they separated in 2015, they stayed together afterwards.

A good time to remember the amazing chemistry that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had. I cry to them every day. pic.twitter.com/Iv60wnVBqE – ???? Loki’s Wife ४ Frida IT’S RED SEASON ???? (@ marjoriegold13) August 24, 2021

Some rumors suggested that Andrew wanted to start a family, something that Stone did not share. Today, Emma Stone is happily married to Dave McCary, from whom she is expecting a child.

DAG