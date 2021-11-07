The real reason why Cameron Díaz retired and what he does today

Cameron Diaz is one of the actresses of Hollywood with more international fame thanks to many of his hits such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Loco por Mary”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “El Descanso”. Despite his great popularity, he decided to step aside from the cameras and finally announced his retirement of the performance.

The Californian actress became a mother in 2020 and shared the news through her social networks, but without showing her daughter’s face. The little Raddix Madden, the fruit of her marriage to musician Benjamin Madden, was one of the reasons why she decided to move away from the world of fashion and the big screen.

Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz at My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden“affirmed the beginning of a publication on Instagram. To which he continued to elaborate:” He immediately captivated our hearts. While we are happy to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the little girl’s privacy. “

However, unlike many celebrity couples in show business, they were reluctant to expose their daughter: “We are not going to post photos or share more details, except that she is very, very cute,” concluded the now Hollywood actress.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in the movie El Descanso.

Cameron Diaz explained why he decided to walk away from acting

In an interview with the radio show “Quarantined With Bruce”, Cameron Diaz revealed that at this point in his life his priority is to be “mother and wife” and that nothing is more important than family. “Having to be on a film set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from her I couldn’t do it right now,” he said.

She can no longer keep up with the rhythm of life that being a Hollywood star entails and would be unable to get away from her little daughter who is now 1 year and 5 months old: “I feel blessed to be able to be here with my daughter and to be the mother that I am”.

Cameron Diaz and her friend Katherine Power. Source: Instagram @camerondiaz.

The coronavirus pandemic quarantine found Cameron Diaz raising her first and only daughter locked up in her home, but enjoying every moment. Together with her friend Katherine Power they made a live in which she affirmed that in recent months her life was “completely calm” and stopped “.

“At first my friends could come home all the time and now I don’t see anyone. Now we don’t see each other, it’s crazy. But I love being at home with my family, my husband, cooking … it’s wonderful”, counted. Regarding her routine, she revealed that at night she bathes Raddix and while her husband puts her to bed, she cooks with a glass of wine and watching her favorite reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Do you want to see her again at the performance?