The new flagship chipset will arrive in November and will be manufactured by Samsung in the 4nm process, according to reports

The rumors surrounding Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset are intensifying and now new information coming directly from China says that the Snapdragon 898 will arrive this same month of November.

The well-known Chinese filter Digital Chat Station published on Weibo a post (now deleted) in which he assures that Qualcomm will officially introduce the Snapdragon 898 at the end of November. In this way, the first smartphones with the new jewel in the crown will begin to arrive shortly after.

New technology for more power

The detail of the launch of the new flagship chipset later this month is surprising because in previous years Qualcomm has remained faithful to a launch in December. However, due to the proximity of the supposed new launch window with the previous one, the impact will be practically nil.

On the other hand, the leaker has also revealed other interesting details of the successor to the Snapdragon 888. According to Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset carries by model sm8450 and will be manufactured by Samsung using their new 4nm process. The details of the model and the jump to 4 nm were revealed several months ago by Evan Blass.





Another previous leak, also from Digital Chat Station, revealed the main technical characteristics of the Snapdragon 898. According to the image, it will have eight cores in an array of three clusters: a core full power at 3.0 GHz frequency, three cores of power at 2.50 GHz, and four cores efficiency at 1.79 GHz. Your GPU will be an Adreno 730.

Xiaomi 12 among the first with Snapdragon 898, but it will not be alone

Finally, the leaker also mentions that the device seen in the leaked image could be the Xiaomi 12, which has already entered mass production, according to him. So this means that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 898, just as it happened last year with the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Snapdragon 888.



Xiaomi Mi 11 was the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 888

However, numerous other manufacturers will also be quick to adopt Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset. According to the leaker, in addition to Xiaomi, Huawei, Lenovo, Motorola, vivo, OPPO and Samsung will soon integrate the Snapdragon 898 in your next flagships.