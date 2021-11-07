The meaning of his 8 tattoos

The interview offered exclusively by Angelina Jolie for the digital edition of Woman magazine, reveals her tattoos. We tell you what they mean.

Each tattoo has a meaning … and if not, let them tell Angelina Jolie. The actress is one of the celebrities with more ink on her skin and not only does she not regret it, but she shows all her tattoos with pride in each of her public appearances. The same happened with the last photos of Rosalía with her boyfriend in Mexico, in which a mysterious tattoo was seen on her leg.

The first time we saw her tattoos was during the campaign with Guerlain that the actress signed in Cambodia in December 2015, when Angelina he was directing the film ‘First they killed my father’. However, it was her mother’s love for one of the centennial firm’s powders that motivated the Oscar winner to accept the project. In addition, the artist has donated 100% of the campaign salary to solidarity actions.

For Angelina their tattoos They are very important and that he has worn them in the campaign, without hiding them, is undoubtedly a sign of his strong personality. Do you want to know what each of them means?

1. XIII V MCMX.

They are two tattoos done separately. They are Roman numerals that represent two different things to her. The XIII or number 13 has it to show that it is not superstitious while the V MCMX tattoo added it to have the date of May 13, 1940, the date that Winston Churchill said: ‘I have nothing to offer but blood , effort, sweat and tears’.

2 – The Bengal Tiger.

It is a handmade tattoo in a Thai tattoo style. It took him two hours to finish it, it was done in 2004 and it was done to celebrate his Cambodian citizenship.

3.Geo-coordinates.

After removing the tattoo from your first marriage, Angelina Jolie he tattooed the coordinates of the places of the births of his six children on his left arm. Then a seventh coordinate was made but it is not known exactly what it means, although some say that it is where Brad Pitt was born.

4. A prayer.

He has tattooed the phrase: ‘a prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages’, which means something like: ‘a prayer for the wild heart, kept in cages’. It is a way of inviting the world and herself to be who they want them to be, to feel comfortable, to be free … regardless of the cages that surround them. It is a prayer for everyone to find their happiness.

5. Letter H.

He has a letter h tattooed on his left wrist, said to be a tribute to his brother James Haven.

6.Enchantment.

On her left shoulder she wears a Pali Buddhist incantation that serves to protect her from harm.

7. “Quod me Nutrit Me destroyed.”

It is written on her hip and it served to cover an ancient dragon that she was not very proud of. Next to a thick black cross is the phrase: ‘Quod me Nutrit Me destruit’ which means: ‘What nourishes me destroys me’.

8.Know Your Rights.

Angelina Jolie he paid tribute to his favorite band, ‘The Clash’ by tattooing this phrase under the nape of his neck. It means: ‘Know your rights’ and of course, it has to do with the actress’s struggle for the Human Rights of the most disadvantaged.