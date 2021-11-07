The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is coming: how and when to see it from Mexico

During the partial eclipse, the Moon will look as if it were bitten, because part of the disk will enter the umbra, the darkest area of ​​the Earth’s shadow (Photo: Rashide Frías / Cuartoscuro)

It was time to remove the nailed “splinter”. On May 26, the weather became our worst enemy and prevented us from seeing the “blood moon”. Clouds got in the way and covered up the total eclipse, ruining numerous live broadcasts and disappointing thousands of viewers who had turned up to watch the show. But now, heaven will give us a new opportunity and this time, the show will be very special.

According to NASA, in the early morning of November 19 will take place the longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century. It will last three hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds, and can be seen from all the states of the Mexican Republic.

What is a partial lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and satellite seemingly line up in the sky. Then, the Moon crosses the shadow of our planet, which is divided into two parts, the central one, called the umbra, and the external one known as the penumbra.

“It turns out that The shadow of the Earth has two components, a component called the umbra, which is the darkest part of the shadow, and another part that is dimmer, which is called the penumbra, and that is around. They are like two cones: an internal one, which is the umbra, and an external one, which is the penumbra, ”explained Raúl Mújica, an astronomer at the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE).

During a partial eclipse, the Moon first enters the penumbra, which is the lightest area of ​​the Earth’s shadow, and then part of the lunar disk enters the umbra, which is the darkest area, where the sunlight is completely blocked up.

“The Moon passes through the umbra but does not enter completely, it only covers a fraction of the disk. So, well, it looks like, let’s say, a bite. You can see a dark part ”, added Dr. Raúl Mújica.

In the early morning hours of November 19, the best time to observe the event will begin at 3:03 a.m. Central Mexico time.

“At that time 97% of the lunar disk will be covered by the shadow of the Earth. The Moon will be in the direction of the constellation of Taurus, very close to the Pleiades, towards the northwestern part of the celestial sphere ”, informed the INAOE.

This GIF helps us understand what happens during a lunar eclipse. The shadow of the Earth is divided into two components: a narrow, internal and dark, called umbra, and an external, wider and fainter, known as penumbra. During a partial eclipse, the terrestrial satellite enters the penumbra and a part of the disk crosses the umbra, so the sphere is split or bitten (GIF: Jovani Pérez / Infobae México)

The eclipse, phase by phase

So that all Mexicans can follow the astronomical event, the INAOE detailed step by step the phases of the partial eclipse November 19.

If the penumbral part is taken into account, the phenomenon will last six hours and two minutes: from 00:02 in the morning until 06:04 in the morning. Many observers like to watch the entire event, from start to finish, but experts remember that it is not necessary to stay up all night, especially considering that many Mexicans work on Friday.

The recommendation is to get up shortly before 03:00 in the morning and look up at the sky. At exactly 03:03 the most interesting part will begin, the midpoint of the partial eclipse, with the Moon already obscured by the effect of the umbra (the darkest cone of the earth’s shadow). This will be the maximum of the partial eclipse. We leave you here the breakdown of the event, phase by phase, with hours from Mexico City:

– 00:02: The Moon begins to enter the gloom from the earth.

– 01:19: the Moon begins to enter the umbra from the earth. The partial eclipse begins.

– 03:03: midpoint of the partial eclipse.

– 04:47: the Moon completely outside the umbra from the earth. The partial eclipse ends.

– 06:04: the Moon comes out of the gloom from the earth.

The phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye, without the need to use professional observation instruments. It will also not be necessary to wear protective glasses and as always, it is recommended to follow the show from dark places away from light pollution of the big cities.

According to NASA, in the 21st century we will have 228 lunar eclipses, of which only 57 (25%) will be partial eclipses. There will also be 86 penumbrals -not perceptible because the satellite only crosses the penumbra, the faintest area of ​​the earth’s shadow-, and 85 total ones, also known as “Blood moons”, because in them the pearl-colored disk turns a reddish tone due to the refraction effect.

If on the night of November 19 you cannot escape to some rural and clear area to follow the event, remember that the eclipse will be broadcast entirely live on the Facebook of the National Night of the Stars Committee.

KEEP READING:

A lunar eclipse and three meteor showers: the astronomical events that can be seen from Mexico in November