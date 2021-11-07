The Julia Roberts leg effect ankle boots, on sale at Cortefiel

Yes, yes, and I requested. The season of boots and ankle boots for everything and everything is starting, because they are the best way to go warm, with style and with all the comfort we can dream of.

That’s why finding that pair that solves your looks is vital, and if you are tall, you have many options. to wear with skirts and short dresses, but if your height is below 1’63 cm, the half-round ankle boots cut the leg right at the calf and therefore shorten the height and length of the legs. Solution, these Cortefiel ankle boots.

These black ankle-cut low-heeled ankle boots from Cortefiel have Julia Roberts leg effect, that is to say, long and stylized. And that is possible thanks to a design that is perfect to give height and comfort with a low, wide Cuban-cut heel, and that detail of the mini studs that makes them very original and different, perfect to wear with pants, skirts and dresses of all lengths, but especially if they are short and show off legs.

And for this reason, we adore these black low-heeled ankle boots from Cortefiel, and good news: it turns out that they are very discounted in the online store thanks to a mid season discount which is applied directly to the basket and represents a 30% discount on a pair of ankle boots that we are not going to take off throughout the season.

As a detail, The heel of these Julia Roberts black leg effect ankle boots from Cortefiel measures 4.5 cm and it has two elastic bands on the sides so that they support the foot well and are much more comfortable to wear. A 10.

Cortefiel

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io