The Javis: “The time will come when we do something in the United States” | Film and Television

Javier Calvo and Javier AmbrossiBetter known as Los Javis, they are building an audiovisual empire thanks to their brilliant ideas. The call, Paquita Salas and Veneno they have been only the beginning of a long list of projects that lie ahead.

His creations not only bear the seal of quality, but also that of authenticity. And it is that their characters and stories are loaded with feeling. A factor that has made them interested in his works beyond our borders, betting on creating Sum Content, a production company that will allow them to work on more than one play a year.

But the Javis are not only dedicated to creating. They also bet on young talents who portray other realities. If two years ago they covered Esty Quesada in their series Looser; now they do it with Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda in Thistle.

Cardo is the new bet of Atresplayer: an eight-episode series that portrays the problems that the millennial generation faces once they become adults. To tell us about the series, their future projects and their new adventure with Suma Content, the Javises give us a few minutes.

Question (Q): You have opted for Cardo, a series that is described as “a generational portrait”. What does this mean?

Javier Calvo: Have you not felt represented?

P: Partly yes. Perhaps because of the uncertainty that the protagonist feels all the time.

Javier Calvo: I believe that our parents promised us a bright future if we studied. That we were going to have a job. They told us that everything would be fine, even better than them and that we were going to eat the world. In the end, this generation has experienced two very big crises. He had to remove the chestnuts from the fire. He lives showing a face on social networks that is not real. It feeds off false realities of success that are not true. I think that emptiness is portrayed very well. Reattract millennials as people who are no longer young. We are supposed to have life already planned because we feel that way.

Javier Ambrossi: Sure, you see someone’s Instagram and you say “how well he is doing”, but then he cannot pay the apartment the same. It is a dichotomy between having the last iPhone and not making ends meet. It is also a generational thing because of the casting, which is full of new faces, and because it is created by two powerful women who own their project. The whole team is like that.

Q: Claudia and Ana are the creators of the series. To what extent do you get involved as producers? Is it more difficult to play this role?

Javier Calvo: For me it is very easy to direct because it comes out alone. I’m more comfortable on set than at home. Being a producer is very interesting because we have done a very creative production. We have been since the script. They are eyes from the outside. You are supporting all the time. It’s difficult being a producer because you have to know how far to go and how to respect the person’s voice. It is interesting. We want to be useful and not be a hindrance.

Javier Ambrossi: It’s a little weird. For example, when I directed and the producer came, it was like “Can you go?” It creates tension for you. We try not to do that. We are learning to know how to contribute to production. We are in them. At the content level I think Thistle it explains very well the type of productions we want to do. Also at the level of social commitment and diversity.

Q: In an interview, Diego Ibañez said that you stopped him on the street to participate in the series.

Javier Ambrossi: It is our neighbor across the street. We see each other a lot. From the day I met him I knew that I loved him as an actor. He didn’t know when, but he wanted it. I do these things. I write them down mentally. Diego was one of that person. When I arrive Thistle we think about him.

Javier Calvo: We wanted it to be him and we had talked sometime. One day we saw him on the street and we told him.

Q: Ambrossi, I have also seen that you have shared a photo on Instagram in which it says “Excited with what is coming” next to the book of Wuthering Heights, new project?

Javier Ambrossi: It was a coincidence. We were writing a new project and I was just reading that book. I took a picture of the table. But no, we are not adapting Wuthering Heights. You imagine? What I lack. (laughs)

Javier Calvo: Hey, it wouldn’t be bad. It’s marvelous.

Q: As you have now opened Suma Content, I thought it could be your first international work. Are you preparing something in English?

Javier Calvo: There will come a time when we do something in America, but it has to be when it makes sense. We are not going to do it to do.

Javier Ambrossi: It has to be when it arrives. At first you have the temptation to jump into everything and say “as it is in English, I’m going to forget all my principles and do it.” But you go down to earth and look for something that makes sense. Now we are recording A Christmas with Samantha Hudson then little by little. It is something that has characterized us: doing things slowly and well.

Q: As you can imagine, what artists would you like to work with in Hollywood?

Javier Calvo: You have always liked Julia Roberts very much.

Javier Ambrossi: Yes, I always say it. I love Julia Roberts. It is my passion since I am very little. I would write him a movie. Can you imagine what happens? In the end the things that I have said I have been doing.