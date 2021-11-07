The INCREDIBLE party for the 30th birthday of Sofía Vergara’s son

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Because of her freshness, naturalness and beauty, the also model has managed to conquer hundreds of fans around the world. However, many of them have been surprised to learn how old the son of the actress was Modern family.

As published Sofia Vergara in your account Instagram, your son Manolo González Vergara turned 30 and although they seem more brothers than mother and son, the actress did not want to go unnoticed at the celebration. And it is that through their networks he showed how much they enjoyed the celebration.

Manolo and Sofía Vergara Source: Instagram @manologonzalezvergara.

For his part, the son of Vergara He also thanked in his networks. “30! Thank you to everyone who came out and made this night as fun as it was! And thank you everyone for making the last 30 so special!” He wrote Gonzalez Vergara in your account Instagram showing videos and photos of the event.

“Thank you Ma for making me and this party !!!!! I love you all!”

Sofía Vergara and her son Manolo

The renowned actress gave birth to her son, Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara, in 1992 when she was only 19 years old. Manolo’s father was her boyfriend in high school, and the couple remain in contact to raise their son.

Manolo follows in his mother’s footsteps. And it is that the idea of ​​the young man is to reach the big screen. According The Huffington Post, The young man has already acted in commercials for ‘Head & Shoulders’ (yes, he inherited his mother’s magical hair), produced his own series of Youtube called “My Life with Toty” and appeared on Vergaraland, a reality show with her mother broadcast exclusively through Snapchat.