The INCREDIBLE party for the 30th birthday of Sofía Vergara's son

Hasan Sheikh
31

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Because of her freshness, naturalness and beauty, the also model has managed to conquer hundreds of fans around the world. However, many of them have been surprised to learn how old the son of the actress was Modern family.

As published Sofia Vergara in your account Instagram, your son Manolo González Vergara turned 30 and although they seem more brothers than mother and son, the actress did not want to go unnoticed at the celebration. And it is that through their networks he showed how much they enjoyed the celebration.

