The Grey’s Anatomy fight that we did not know

There was a time when any discussion, anger, fight, or insult on the set of Grey’s Anatomy he found a way to get out there and be read in the media. Those times are far behind with a clear policy from Shonda Rhimes: if someone goes off the tongue, they have no place on your team. This is why Ellen Pompeo’s latest confession draws attention: she had a forceful confrontation with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington when he joined the medical series to direct an episode.

The episode was shot at the end of 2015, it belonged to season 12 and it was not just any one. On The Sound of Silence Pompeo’s character, Meredith Gray herself, was beaten up by an epileptic patient who broke her jaw. Washington, unaware of the world of television directing, believed that it might be a good idea to start in Grey’s Anatomy, especially since his wife was a fan of the series.

The revelation

The actress took her role seriously. He hardly wanted to have contact on the set with the actor with whom he had to have such tense interactions in front of the cameras. And, when it came time to roll the patient’s apologies to Meredith, she went off script. “I yelled at him,” Look me in the face! When you apologize, look me in the face! “

Washington was furious when he saw that he had improvised a part of the scene. “He was like” I’m the director! Don’t tell him what to do! “Pompeo revealed on his podcast. Tell me with Ellen Pompeo in which he invited actor Patrick Dempsey. The answer of one of the highest paid actresses on American television? “Look, you son of a bitch, this is my show. This is my set. Who do you think you’re telling when you barely even know where the bathroom is.”

The reply

The actress was amused by recalling that moment, in which she said that Washington was a television star and “did not know shit about directing television” despite having played this role in film. They did not speak to each other all day, as Pompeo herself told the Washington woman on her visit to the set. But, in case anyone thought that remembering this dirty rag from Grey’s Anatomy It meant that they had gotten on badly, quite the opposite: the relationship between Pompeo and Washington was exemplary from that moment on: “He has my absolute respect.”

For lovers of Grey’s Anatomy, the podcast chapter Tell me with Ellen Pompeo it has no waste. Who knew that after the explosive dismissal of Patrick Dempsey in 2014 the actors would find themselves in such a good time? Dr. Derek Shepherd suffered a fatal car accident that the actor did not even expect due to the alleged bad behaviors on the set, from having an adulterous relationship with a person from the production team to having a less professional attitude on the set and above all more disrespectful to the rest of the workers at Shondaland, the producer of Shonda Rhimes.

But, as was clear in the previous season of Grey’s Anatomy, the waters returned to their course. Also, last season Ellen Pompeo convinced Patrick Dempsey to come back to Grey’s Anatomy to participate in a dramatic arc that helps the public understand Covid-19. They had arranged to go for a walk in Malibu and left with one of the most talked-about comebacks on recent television.

Of course, in the podcast nobody goes into swampy terrain. Not even when Ellen Pompeo argues that there are people who are predestined to be in your life like Dempsey (they lived on the same street when they were booked into Grey’s Anatomy) or Justin Chambers, with whom he met in New York when they were trying to gain a foothold in the world of acting and advertising.

And we remember that Chambers’ character went to visit his mother and never appeared again. They even had to hire a body double to dedicate a few final scenes to Karev. The reasons for this sudden dismissal or abandonment are still unknown.