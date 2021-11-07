The € 108 million that weigh on Real Madrid’s accounts

It is an open secret that he Real Madrid it is preparing different discards with a view to the coming course. All this, mainly, with the ambition of lightening its wage bill in Shell Thorn. An issue that seems essential to undertake the operations for which you long for so much in the offices.

Follow after this announcement

And that is why it is convenient to echo the information disseminated by the colleagues of the newspaper Ace. The cited source assures that the whites could save a whopping € 108 M with the goodbye of up to six pieces. Undoubtedly, the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti would not frown on the option of making money with these players.

Bale, Marcelo, Isco, Hazard, Jovic and Vallejo, on stage

Namely, Gareth Bale (32 years old), Marcelo Vieira (33 years), Isco Alarcón (29 years old) and Eden Hazard (30 years) remain in the eye of the hurricane in the capital of Spain. Four pieces that could have the days numbered within the 13-time Champions League winner due to their lack of prominence.

Nor should we lose sight of Luka Jovic (23 years old) and Jesús Vallejo (24 years old), no space in the cast of Carletto. It is an open secret that Real Madrid will make a large investment to satisfy the monetary claims of Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain). Although he will enjoy the freedom letter in the summer, his emoluments are not exactly affordable. And what about the efforts to shield Vinícius (21 years old).