The Disney + “The Search” series finds its protagonist

Disney + continues to fire the interest of its catalog to the beast. In the company of the mouse they know perfectly well that they have the world in their hands. Until now, that’s how it was in the cinematographic field. Yes, thanks to Disney +, now the small screen has become a gold mine. Their list of projects for the future is wide and really interesting, which has become more than clear with what they are up to.

Months ago we echoed the return of The Search. After two frankly successful installments, Disney has decided that it is time to recover the saga of Nicolas Cage and his great Benjamin Franklin Gates, but in a different format. And is that The search will return in the form of a television series. Disney wants to recover the spirit, but not to the big stars of the previous films, since the fiction cast will be completely new.

From what is known, the main character will be Jess Morales, an illegal immigrant who, at the age of 20, will begin a huge adventure towards the origins of her family and that will lead her to a huge treasure. And who will be in charge of getting into the character’s skin? Lisette Alexis (We Need to Do Something). The actress is one of the most promising young performers today. Thus, the series of The search it will become a huge opportunity for this true talent. A fiction that could see the light at the end of next year.