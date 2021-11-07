The development of the sequel to this Ben Affleck hit official

After five years, one of the most recognizable films of Ben Affleck’s later years will receive a sequel. These are the director’s plans.

Ben affleck is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood in the last times. In addition, in recent days it has become a trend in the media internationally. Said furor around the professional is not only because he returned in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but because your schedule is in one of its best moments.

The interpreter made the additional takes last year for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He is currently preparing to join the filming of The Flash, which are carried out in the United Kingdom. This would not be the only thing that would be cooking for the trajectory of the celebrity.

Recently the director Gavin o’connor confirmed that it will extend the story of Counter, a film Affleck starred in in 2016, through a sequel. The plans for such a project are already underway and it would not be the only thing.

Apart from the continuation, everything indicates that it will be a trilogy. The family relationship between protagonist and antagonist of the plot will be the central axis of what is to come around said plot. These were the words of the writer:

“There will be no sequel to Way back, but we are making a sequel to El Contador. We literally closed that deal. We do El Contador again… I always wanted to do three because, with the second, we are going to integrate his brother into the story. So there will be more screen time for John bernthal In a second. And then the third movie will be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on Steroids.’ The third movie will be the two brothers, this strange couple. The third will be a photo of a friend »stated the filmmaker.

Source: Cinemablend