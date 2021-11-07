The curtain rose on the hit musical brought from Broadway to Mexico, The Prom

Under great expectation, the staging, nominated 7 times for the Tony Awards in 2019, The Prom it premiered last night at the Teatro 2 Cultural Center under the production of Marte Calderón and Chema Verduzco. And to wish them a good season on such an emotional night, the company had as godmothers the singer and actress María León and the actress Mónica Huarte, who made the entire cast and audience dance to the sound of “Let’s just love ”, number interpreted by Guana and his alternates Mauricio Salas and Estevan Provenzano.

The musical Prom by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin takes shape, building a story full of strength that seeks to sensitize and generate empathy and respect for the LGBTTTIQ + community through universal messages of love.

Brenda Santabalbina, Anahí Allué, Gerardo González, Oscar Carapia, Mauricio Salas, Guana, Majo Pérez, Beto Torres, Marien Caballero Galvé and Daiana Liparoti lead the cast, giving an example of commitment, dedication and discipline during the rehearsal process, since They have been immersed under an exhaustive physical and acting preparation that promises to captivate the audience with a risky and totally avant-garde proposal.

The great cast selected, the energy and vibe that has been achieved in the rehearsals, added to the story, the music and the participation of Susana Zabaleta as a guest actress in this first season, caught the attention of Diego del Rio, who accepted the invitation of the producers to be part of this team as Coach & Acting Director in the staging.

The plot of The Prom MexicoUnlike the North American version, it puts four great CDMX musical theater stars in a situation who seek publicity through social causes. The actors come to the rescue after hearing the story of Emma, ​​a young woman from Salamanca, Guanajuato who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her current lesbian partner due to the conservative thoughts of her community. But, it is there, where generosity, love, respect and acceptance make their way, and converge in the midst of music, romance, dance, and thousands of colored LEDs that will blow the heads of all attendees.

The Prom Mexico It is a fascinating musical experience with more than 30 actors on stage, dazzling costumes, never-before-seen sets and an extraordinary live orchestra, a quality project and talent in all its areas.

The Actoral Direction is in charge of Diego del Río, the maestro Alberto Albarrán is the one who is in charge of the Orchestra in the Direction, Ruth Robles in charge of the vocal Direction and Alejandro Antillón in the Choreography.

This love story based on true events has conquered Broadway, as well as the screens with the talent and glamor that characterize Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden, earning them a couple of Golden Globe nominations in 2021.

The Prom Mexico is a project that exalts human values ​​and that thanks to humor will seek that audience reunion with the armchair, conquering not only through impeccable work, but also alluding to this return to theaters after difficult and painful times for millions of families in Mexico and the world.

The Prom Mexico It will offer performances on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Teatro 2, Av. Chapultepec and Av. Cuauhtémoc , Mexico, DF 06700, Mexico.

Tickets through Ticketmaster and at the theater box office.

Witness a musical that will break barriers, The Prom México the most emotional musical that no one can miss.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

TWITTER @ThePromMexico

INSTAGRAM @ theprom.mexico

FB The Prom Mexico