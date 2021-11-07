The continuous tug of war of Juventus in Turin with Álvaro Morata

The future of Álvaro Morata (29 years old), battering ram that competes in the Juventus of Turin on loan from the Atlético de Madrid, remains uncertain. The reason is more than simple: those of Massimiliano Allegri do not finish defining their intentions. Specifically, in what refers to the possibility of obtaining your own pass.

It should be remembered that your purchase option amounts to € 35 M, although the Vecchia Signora he continues to have doubts regarding the acquisition of his rights in a definitive title. A question that collects Tuttosport, given that Morata’s performance is not being as satisfactory as the Turin entity wanted.

Back to Atlético de Madrid?

Therefore, it seems that this soap opera is not going to be resolved until the summer transfer period in 2022. All this, logically, in the prelude to the planning of the clubs on a world scale for the following academic year. In this case, Atleti and Juventus will try to sign a positive agreement for the parties involved by Álvaro.

Likewise, the option of including Weston McKennie (23 years old) in the negotiations to lower the price of the investment for Morata was valued. In short, we will have to wait to see what the position of the bianconeri in relation to the international situation with Spain. A professional who defended the colors of giants of the magnitude of Real Madrid and Chelsea.